Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

At the same time, the new district of Changthang has a population of 18,000, while Sankoo in Kargil, with a population of roughly 45,000, has not been made a district, making Kargil residents feel left out. “Having a Deputy Commissioner in an area where a Sub Divisional Magistrate is sufficient only aims to extend bureaucratic control, when we have been seeking statehood to end the bureaucratic control over Ladakh! We also want to ensure that the people elect those who pursue their demands,” said Kargili.