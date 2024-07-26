Kargil: The War That Entered Our Living Rooms  

The Indian government mandated that the LoC should not be crossed by the Indian armed forces, to prevent the conflict from escalating. Reclaiming the ridge-lines from enemy forces became particularly challenging due to the high altitudes and heavy enemy fire from multiple directions. It took the Indian Army over a week to formulate a strategy allowing the incursion to remain undetected for several days. On May 11, the Army sought the Indian Air Force's assistance, requesting armed helicopters to support the ground troops. Army Headquarters concluded that maximum available airpower would be required before infantry battalions could launch assaults to retake each post. Formation commanders stressed the need for coordinated preparatory bombardment to destroy the enemy's fortified positions and ground strikes by Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft were deemed necessary, particularly against enemy positions not directly visible to ground observers. Cabinet approval was sought and obtained for these air strikes. The first air-to-ground strikes by IAF fighter aircraft were launched on May 26, 1999, as part of Operation Safed Sagar.