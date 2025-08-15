How 'Cycle Lady' Rode From Survival To Hope In Chennai

She does not blink. Through her tears, she continues to speak. And through that haze, she found her way back into her memory and the courage to speak of all the hurt she carried. Premavathi is called the ‘cycle lady’ here. She lives at the ECRC at The Banyan but cycles across the city and sometimes drops by at her family’s place. She wants them to see she is well and living on her own terms. It has been a tough life on the streets since her father and she became homeless.