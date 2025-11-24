PML-N Sweeps Pakistan By-Elections, Secures 12 Of 13 Seats

PML-N wins 12 of 13 seats in Pakistan by-elections, dominating National and Punjab Assembly contests.
PPP secures PP-269 Muzaffargarh, while PTI contests only two National Assembly constituencies.
Polling reported peaceful, voter turnout low, PML-N celebrates with sweets and fireworks.
The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) dominated Sunday’s by-elections, securing 12 out of 13 seats, according to unofficial results.
Polling was held for six National Assembly (NA) seats and seven Punjab Assembly constituencies. All NA seats were in Punjab, except one in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The NA constituencies contested included NA-18 (Haripur), NA-96 and NA-104 (Faisalabad), NA-129 (Lahore), NA-143 (Sahiwal), and NA-185 (Dera Ghazi Khan). The Punjab Assembly seats up for election were PP-73 (Sargodha), PP-87 (Mianwali), PP-98, PP-115, PP-116 (Faisalabad), PP-203 (Sahiwal), and PP-269 (Muzaffargarh).
According to Dunya News TV, the PML-N captured all seats except PP-269 Muzaffargarh, where the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate, Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi, won with 55,868 votes, defeating independent Muhammad Iqbal Khan Pitafi, who finished second.
The by-elections followed the disqualification of several PTI lawmakers convicted in the May 9 violence cases. Reported PTI, sources noted that the party largely abstained from the polls, contesting only in two NA constituencies in Lahore and Haripur. Voter turnout was relatively low, though polling was peaceful, Dunya News reported.
PML-N workers celebrated the victories by distributing sweets and setting off fireworks across the constituencies. PTI reported that despite their limited participation, the party observed the electoral process closely in the areas where they fielded candidates.
(With inputs from PTI)