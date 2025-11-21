15 killed In Pakistan's Punjab Factory Boiler Blast, Rescue Operation Underway

Chemical factory explosion in Faisalabad leaves 15 dead and several injured, officials say.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Faisalabad boiler blast, Pakistan factory explosion
In a statement, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar directed that Rescue 1122, the fire brigade and all relevant agencies be given full support. Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Boiler explosion at a Faisalabad chemical factory kills at least 15.

  • Nearby structures collapsed; rescue teams searching for survivors.

  • Punjab officials order full support and seek detailed incident report.

At least 15 people were confirmed dead and several injured after a boiler explosion at a chemical factory in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Friday, PTI reported. The incident occurred in the morning in Faisalabad district, about 130 km from Lahore.

Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar told reporters that the boiler explosion in the Malikpur area was so forceful that nearby structures, including an adjacent building, collapsed. “So far, the rescue teams have recovered 15 dead bodies from the rubble and seven injured have been shifted to hospital,” Anwar said. He added that “it is feared that more people are under the debris. The rescue teams are busy removing the rubble. The whole district machinery is taking part in the rescue work.”

PTI reported that emergency personnel continued clearing the site through the afternoon as officials assessed the extent of structural damage. In a statement, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar directed that Rescue 1122, the fire brigade and all relevant agencies be given full support.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her condolences over the deaths and injuries caused by the factory blast, extended sympathy to the families affected and sought a detailed report from the Faisalabad Commissioner. According to PTI, she also asked authorities to expedite the probe into how the incident unfolded.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Command Proceedings|PAK-A 93/5 (13.4)

  2. India Vs South Africa: Proteas Announce Captains For ODI, T20I Series; Anrich Nortje's Return Confirmed

  3. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc Sets Rare Ashes Record On Day 1 In Perth

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Preview: Rishabh Pant Steps Up As Hosts Eye Redemption In Guwahati

  5. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Engagement: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Couple

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Jungle Raj’ Redux: Inside the Criminal Reality of NDA’s Bihar Mandate

  2. Delhi Maha Yagya Cancelled After Temple Priest Backs Out; Heavy Police Presence At Nehru Park

  3. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  4. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

  3. COP30 Fire In Belem Triggers Mass Evacuation; 13 Suffer Smoke Inhalation

  4. The US Did Not Send An Official Delegation To COP For The First Time. Does It Matter?

  5. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

Latest Stories

  1. Skeletons in the Ocean: Are Coral Reefs Beyond the Point of Recovery?

  2. How The Family Man Subverts Bollywood’s Familiar Spy Script

  3. Two UP Men Arrested For Sharing Classified Shipyard Data With Pakistan

  4. India A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st SF: Ripon Stars As BAN-A Seal Super Over Win

  5. 120 Bahadur X Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Drama

  6. Heavy Rain Alert for South India: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace for Extended Wet Spell

  7. Daily Horoscope For November 21, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Libra, And Capricorn

  8. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?