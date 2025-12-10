Pakistan: Punjab Assembly Seeks Political Ban On Imran Khan And PTI

Punjab Assembly passes a resolution — boycotted by PTI — urging a ban on Khan and his party for allegedly acting as “a tool of the enemy state”.
Resolution asserts Pakistan’s defence institutions have “successfully countered an enemy five times larger” and calls for exemplary punishment for any actor seen as undermining national stability.
Pakistan’s Punjab Assembly on Tuesday approved a resolution seeking to bar jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party from politics, branding them “a tool of the enemy state”.
The resolution, introduced by ruling PML-N legislator Tahir Pervaiz, was passed in the absence of PTI lawmakers, who boycotted the session.
The move follows a December 5 press conference in which Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, head of the Pakistan Army’s media wing, sharply criticised Khan for allegedly fuelling anti-army sentiment.
The resolution stressed that the institutions responsible for defending Pakistan, which have “successfully countered an enemy five times larger, such as India”, are central to national security. It further declared that “a ban should be imposed on the PTI and its founder leader, Imran Khan, for acting as a tool of the enemy state. Khan is making statements against Pakistan and spreading chaos and anarchy in the country”.
It added that action must be taken against any individual from political or non-political groups who threatens stability, calling for such figures to face exemplary punishment.
(with PTI inputs)