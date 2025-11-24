IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

IND are struggling against SA in the 2nd Test at Guwahati
The hosts already lost the 1st Test by 30 runs in Kolkata
Three key reasons behind India's struggles
Two-time ICC World Test Championship finalists India appear headed for inevitable defeat in the second match against South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. At stumps on Day 3, the visitors, opting to bat again, had extended their lead to 314, with openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram unbeaten on 13 and 12, respectively.
Having already lost the series opener in Kolkata, India needed a victory in Guwahati to level the two-match series and avoid a series defeat. As things stand, the reigning WTC champions hold all the cards. With two days still left, India are at their mercy.
The Proteas last won a Test series in India 25 years ago, during the 1999-00 season. Under Hansie Cronje's leadership, they beat India by four wickets in the first Test at Wankhede Stadium, before crushing Sachin Tendulkar's side by an innings and 71 runs in Bengaluru to secure a 2-0 sweep.
Fast forward to 2025, and a repeat of that result looks highly likely. India stare at a daunting fourth-innings target. For context, the highest successful fourth-innings total in India remains 387/4, by India against England in 2008 at Chennai. South Africa will surely keep this in mind when setting their target.
Even if India manage to salvage a draw in Guwahati, it would be a mere consolation. With no home Tests scheduled for over a year, the missed opportunity to collect vital points on familiar conditions would be a major setback in their bid for a third WTC final qualification.
With that, here's a look at three key reasons behind India's struggles against South Africa:
1. Fragile Batting And Poor Temperament
In Kolkata, India failed to chase 124, undone by reckless shot-making against spin (Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj) and a lack of patience. Poor application allowed visiting spinners to dominate Indian batters in their own backyard.
Result, for the first time in over 15 years, India lost a home Test to South Africa. Such a scenario was unthinkable a few years ago.
In Guwahati, captain Rishabh Pant's rash dismissal reflected a T20-style mindset in the longest format. With Shubman Gill injured, Pant was thrust into leadership, but his impulsive batting undermined his authority.
By contrast, the Proteas showed discipline, batting for nearly two days, while India's innings lasted 83.5 overs. In Test cricket, time at the crease is as valuable as scoring runs.
2. Selection And Pitch Issues
Head coach Gautam Gambhir and the selectors appear to have leaned on IPL-centric talent rather than proven red-ball performers, resulting in fragile batting line-ups. Kuldeep Yadav, the specialist spinner, was the only Indian batter to face 100+ deliveries (134).
After the Eden Gardens collapse, Gambhir defended the turning track, but backed the red-soil Guwahati pitch with its pace and bounce.
And Indian batters looked unprepared in both scenarios -- undone by spin in Kolkata, and exposed by pace in Guwahati, with Marco Jansen doing damage on a flat deck.
Meanwhile, visiting batters feasted on an Indian bowling that lacked bite. Senuran Muthusamy's maiden Test century and Marco Jansen's 93 in Guwahati only highlighted India's inability to clean up the lower order.
3. Historical Decline
Last year, India suffered a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand -- their first home clean sweep by the Kiwis in 36 years, and their first home series defeat since December 2012.
That series also saw India record their lowest-ever home Test innings, bowled out for 46 in Bengaluru, 29 less than the previous unwanted feat of 75, against the West Indies in 1987 (Delhi).
India's WTC 2025-27 campaign began with a tour of England, where they shared the honours (2-2), and then got a brief respite during the West Indies series (2-0 win), but the broader pattern of failures under Gambhir is undeniable.
The former opener took charge as head coach on July 9, 2024, and the Guwahati Test marked his 19th in the role. In the previous 17, India managed only seven wins while losing nine.
The setback in Kolkata marked India's fourth home defeat under Gambhir. In just over a year, he has overseen as many home losses as his three immediate predecessors -- Rahul Dravid, Ravi Shastri, and Anil Kumble -- across a span of ten years.
Before the next Test assignment, in Sri Lanka in August 2026, India may be forced to initiate a course correction, which could involve changes in team personnel. It's easier said than done, though.