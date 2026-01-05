AFCON 2025 Round Of 16: Diaz-Inspired Morocco March On, Cameroon Set Up Quarterfinal Clash

Morocco advanced with a tense 1-0 win over Tanzania in Rabat, with Brahim Diaz scoring his fourth goal
Cameroon overcame South Africa 2-1, surviving late pressure thanks to key saves from Devis Epassy
The two continental heavyweights will meet in Friday’s quarter-final
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 Round of 16 saw Morocco and Cameroon both keep their title ambitions alive, securing narrow wins in their matches on Sunday.
Brahim Diaz once again proved decisive for the hosts as Morocco progressed with a tense 1-0 win over Tanzania. Meanwhile, five-time champions Cameroon survived a late scare to defeat South Africa 2-1, setting up a last-eight showdown between the two continental favourites on Friday.
Cameroon Edge South Africa
Cameroon advanced to the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals after holding off South Africa in a hard-fought contest, marking their first victory over the Bafana Bafana since 1992.
South Africa began brightly and will rue a series of missed chances in the opening exchanges, particularly against a Cameroon defence that initially looked disjointed. The Bafana Bafana also benefited from two extra rest days, with Cameroon having played their final group match on Wednesday.
An injury to Darlin Yongwa briefly halted the match and allowed both teams to reorganise. From that point, Cameroon grew into the game, buoyed by vocal support inside the 18,000-capacity Stade Al Barid.
A loud cheer rippled through the stadium when cameras focused on Samuel Eto’o, now president of Cameroon’s football federation, while South Africa coach Hugo Broos was met with boos following his earlier comments questioning the tournament’s “AFCON vibe” in Morocco.
Cameroon struck first in the 34th minute, when Junior Tchamadeu guided the ball inside the far post after South Africa failed to deal with a corner.
The Indomitable Lions returned from the interval with greater intensity and doubled their lead in the 47th minute, as Aboubakar Nagida delivered a cross that Christian Kofane headed home.
“I don’t think Cameroon were really dangerous in the first half and we wanted to continue like this in the second half. But after the second goal it was very difficult,” Broos said. “Cameroon stayed very well as a block.”
Goalkeeper Devis Epassy proved crucial late on, saving from Samukelo Kabini and producing a sharp dive to deny Teboho Mokoena’s free kick. Evidence Makgopa’s 88th-minute goal gave South Africa hope, but it arrived too late.
“We suffered today, even if we won,” Cameroon coach David Pagou admitted. “The Morocco game is far away for us.”
Diaz Fires Morocco Past Tanzania
Earlier in Rabat, Brahim Diaz once again delivered at the crucial moment, scoring the only goal as Morocco overcame a stubborn Tanzania side.
The Real Madrid midfielder – a former Spain international – broke the deadlock in the 64th minute, catching goalkeeper Hussein Masalanga off guard at the near post when a cross seemed the more likely option. It was Diaz’s fourth goal in four matches at AFCON 2025.
The strike sparked visible relief among the crowd at the 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, where Morocco will continue to play all their matches should they advance to the final on January 18.
Despite dominating possession throughout, the Atlas Lions found it difficult to break down Tanzania’s organised and committed defensive structure.
Morocco were boosted by the return of captain Achraf Hakimi, who made his first start of the tournament after recovering from an ankle injury and completed the full 90 minutes.
With Morocco and Cameroon now through, and Senegal and Mali having already sealed their places on Saturday, the remaining Round of 16 fixtures will determine the final quarter-final lineup.
(With AP Inputs)