AFCON 2025 Round Of 16: Diaz-Inspired Morocco March On, Cameroon Set Up Quarterfinal Clash

AFCON 2025 Round of 16 Roundup: Morocco and Cameroon booked their places in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals with hard-fought victories, as Brahim Diaz struck again for the hosts and Cameroon edged South Africa

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
AFCON 2025 Round of 16 Sunday Roundup Africa Cup of Nations Morocco Cameroon Brahim Diaz
Morocco's Brahim Abdelkader Diaz celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Tanzania in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Photo: APMosa'ab Elshamy
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Morocco advanced with a tense 1-0 win over Tanzania in Rabat, with Brahim Diaz scoring his fourth goal

  • Cameroon overcame South Africa 2-1, surviving late pressure thanks to key saves from Devis Epassy

  • The two continental heavyweights will meet in Friday’s quarter-final

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 Round of 16 saw Morocco and Cameroon both keep their title ambitions alive, securing narrow wins in their matches on Sunday.

Brahim Diaz once again proved decisive for the hosts as Morocco progressed with a tense 1-0 win over Tanzania. Meanwhile, five-time champions Cameroon survived a late scare to defeat South Africa 2-1, setting up a last-eight showdown between the two continental favourites on Friday.

Cameroon Edge South Africa

Cameroon advanced to the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals after holding off South Africa in a hard-fought contest, marking their first victory over the Bafana Bafana since 1992.

South Africa began brightly and will rue a series of missed chances in the opening exchanges, particularly against a Cameroon defence that initially looked disjointed. The Bafana Bafana also benefited from two extra rest days, with Cameroon having played their final group match on Wednesday.

An injury to Darlin Yongwa briefly halted the match and allowed both teams to reorganise. From that point, Cameroon grew into the game, buoyed by vocal support inside the 18,000-capacity Stade Al Barid.

Related Content
Related Content

A loud cheer rippled through the stadium when cameras focused on Samuel Eto’o, now president of Cameroon’s football federation, while South Africa coach Hugo Broos was met with boos following his earlier comments questioning the tournament’s “AFCON vibe” in Morocco.

Cameroon struck first in the 34th minute, when Junior Tchamadeu guided the ball inside the far post after South Africa failed to deal with a corner.

The Indomitable Lions returned from the interval with greater intensity and doubled their lead in the 47th minute, as Aboubakar Nagida delivered a cross that Christian Kofane headed home.

“I don’t think Cameroon were really dangerous in the first half and we wanted to continue like this in the second half. But after the second goal it was very difficult,” Broos said. “Cameroon stayed very well as a block.”

Goalkeeper Devis Epassy proved crucial late on, saving from Samukelo Kabini and producing a sharp dive to deny Teboho Mokoena’s free kick. Evidence Makgopa’s 88th-minute goal gave South Africa hope, but it arrived too late.

“We suffered today, even if we won,” Cameroon coach David Pagou admitted. “The Morocco game is far away for us.”

Diaz Fires Morocco Past Tanzania

Earlier in Rabat, Brahim Diaz once again delivered at the crucial moment, scoring the only goal as Morocco overcame a stubborn Tanzania side.

The Real Madrid midfielder – a former Spain international – broke the deadlock in the 64th minute, catching goalkeeper Hussein Masalanga off guard at the near post when a cross seemed the more likely option. It was Diaz’s fourth goal in four matches at AFCON 2025.

The strike sparked visible relief among the crowd at the 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, where Morocco will continue to play all their matches should they advance to the final on January 18.

Despite dominating possession throughout, the Atlas Lions found it difficult to break down Tanzania’s organised and committed defensive structure.

Morocco were boosted by the return of captain Achraf Hakimi, who made his first start of the tournament after recovering from an ankle injury and completed the full 90 minutes.

With Morocco and Cameroon now through, and Senegal and Mali having already sealed their places on Saturday, the remaining Round of 16 fixtures will determine the final quarter-final lineup.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 5th Ashes Test Day 2: Root Century Powers Three Lions Innings In Sydney

  2. Mustafizur's IPL Snub: BCB Wants T20 WC Matches Shifted From India - What We Know So Far

  3. Mustafizur IPL Release: Getting Death Threats For Hailing BCCI, Sena (UBT) Leader Claims; NC Filed

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Name 15-Member Squad; Litton Das To Captain, Mustafizur Rahman Leads Bowling Attack

  5. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Bondi Tribute Kicks Off Day 1 In Sydney

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  2. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. Thackerays Unveil Joint Manifesto For BMC Polls: Pitch Marathi Mayor

  5. Assam Reclaims 1,700+ Acres of Reserve Forest in Eviction Drive

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  2. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  3. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  4. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  5. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

World News

  1. Trump Reasserts US Dominance With Venezuela Operation

  2. Wolf Supermoon Light Up Night Skies In 2026

  3. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  4. Iran Protests: Khamenei Warns 'Rioters Must Be Put In Their Place'

  5. UN Chief Warns US Action In Venezuela, Maduro’s Capture Sets 'Dangerous Precedent'

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism