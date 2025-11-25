India's Test Cricket Crisis: Poor Tactics, Wrong XIs, Or South Africa's Supremacy - Who Is To Blame?

India at the verge of a humiliating defeat in Guwahati, chasing an impossible 549-run target
Poor tactics, constant chopping of the XI, and unstable batting order under Gautam Gambhir have exposed India
BCCI backs Gautam Gambhir and selectors despite criticism, pointing to recent successes in limited-overs tournaments and England series
As expected, South Africa declared their second innings shortly after Lunch on Day 4, leaving India with a never-before-achieved target of 549 runs in the second Test. Having already failed to chase 123 in the series opener at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India now need nothing short of a miracle at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium to salvage some pride.
Batting first, the reigning ICC World Test Championship holders piled up 489, with Senuran Muthusamy registering his maiden century and Marco Jansen adding a stroke-filled 93. India, led by Rishabh Pant in place of the neck-sprained Shubman Gill, were bundled out for 201.
Jansen, the towering pacer, ripped through the batting with figures of 6/48, while Simon Harmer -- the Player of the Match in Kolkata -- chipped in with three wickets. Both now boast 11 wickets apiece, while the batting chart is topped by South Africans Tristan Stubbs, followed by Muthusamy.
Temba Bavuma, unbeaten as Test captain, chose not to enforce the follow-on. The Proteas captain then declared their second innings as soon as Tristan Stubbs got out, six runs short of a deserved century. 260/5 in 78.3 overs and a lead of 548 runs.
For context, the highest successful chase in India remains 387, by India against England in 2008 (Chennai), while India's all-time best is 403 versus West Indies in 1976 (Port of Spain). In Test cricket history, the highest ever chased in the fourth innings was 418 by the West Indies, to beat Australia by three wickets in 2003 (St. John's, Antigua).
These numbers and India's recent history, taken together, paint a bleak picture: the Guwahati chase is already beyond India's reach.
This raises a few pertinent questions: Did India field their strongest possible XI in this two-Test series? Did the team play their best cricket, or did the think tank employ sound tactics? The blunt answer is no, on all counts.
Former players and pundits argue that India's current management under head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar suffers from a lack of clarity and consistency, which has directly contributed to the team's struggles against South Africa.
Some of the most cited examples are confused team selections, questionable batting orders, and overlooking proven domestic performers. Many wonder who might have strengthened the side, and examples abound.
The biggest issue is that of batting woes. In the first innings of the Guwahati Test, none except Kuldeep Yadav managed to last 100 balls, and he is a bowler. And in Kolkata, the hosts played a combined 97.2 overs (62.2, 35).
The No. 3 slot, the backbone of the innings, has been a musical chair in recent matches: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and even Washington Sundar (primarily a bowler) have been tried there. Gill's absence only deepened the instability.
Sarfaraz Khan, prolific in domestic cricket and particularly effective in spin-friendly home conditions, was ignored. Karun Nair, experienced at No. 3, was dropped despite being in contention. Sai Sudharsan, a natural top-order batter, remained unused despite being in the squad.
India's struggles in the two-Test series against South Africa have reignited debates over team selection, tactical clarity, and the roles of coaches and selectors. From a 30-run defeat inside three days in Kolkata to chasing an impossible 549-run target in Guwahati, the story is less about South Africa's brilliance but more about India's muddled approach under Gambhir and Agarkar.
It also boils down to players being selected either on the basis of IPL performances or a spark seen by the team management in nets, rather than proven domestic form. Priyank Panchal and Eashwaran are prime examples.
India were already in trouble on Day 4. Both openers fell inside 10 overs, Yashasvi Jaiswal to Marco Jansen and KL Rahul bowled by Simon Harmer. With the sun setting, Kuldeep Yadav was sent in as a nightwatchman, joining Sai Sudharsan at the crease.
Making things worse, the current regime continues to indulge in constant chopping and changing. The batting order has been unsettled, and the bowling attack, despite boasting generational talents like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, has struggled against the visitors.
The preference for all-rounders in specialist roles, whether batting or bowling, further weakened India when the true grind of Test cricket demanded specialists. Mohammed Shami, one of the best pacers the country has ever produced, continues to test his skills in domestic circles.
By sidelining proven domestic performers and persisting with experimental batting orders, India have left themselves exposed against South Africa’s disciplined, world champion outfit. This lack of clarity has undeniably hurt the team.
Gambhir's tactical calls and team selections have clearly misfired. Social media is flooded with these questions. Iceland Cricket handle, known for its witty take on everything cricket, even mocked the former India opener.
Agarkar shares equal responsibility, with critics accusing him of failing to balance experience with form and allowing confused choices to persist. It's not a good time for Indian cricket, at least in the traditional format.
BCCI On Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir came under intense criticism following the 30-run loss in Kolkata. India had failed to post a competitive total in either Test, and chasing 124 for victory, they were bundled out for just 93. Gambhir was also questioned for requesting a spin-friendly pitch, a decision that backfired, and sending Washington Sundar to bat at No. 3.
Amid the rising criticism, the BCCI has stepped in to back its leadership. Secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that the board continues to have full confidence in the selectors, coaching staff, and players.
"The BCCI gives complete support to our head coach, selectors, and players. Social media criticism is inevitable when results don’t go our way, but our focus remains on long-term performance," he said.
Saikia highlighted India’s recent successes, adding, "With the same team, we’ve won the Champions Trophy, performed exceptionally in the Asia Cup, and leveled the series against England in England. These achievements show that the systems are working, even if isolated matches go against us."