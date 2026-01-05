English Premier League Matchday 20 Roundup: Late Drama Shakes Liverpool And Man City; Amorim’s Post-Match Shocker

Liverpool and Manchester City both dropped points to stoppage-time equalisers
Ruben Amorim gave defiant post-match comments after Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at Leeds United
Chelsea responded to Enzo Maresca’s departure with a resilient draw at the Etihad Stadium
Matchday 20 of the English Premier League 2025-26 continued to deliver more late drama as Liverpool and Manchester City both dropped points to stoppage-time goals on Sunday, adding to an already exciting top-four race.
Late strikes at Craven Cottage and the Etihad Stadium stunned two of England’s biggest clubs. Manchester United were held by Leeds United in a rivalry clash, but manager Ruben Amorim stole the headlines with his post-match comments.
Late Blows Dent Liverpool, Man City
Liverpool’s struggles in the league continued as Harrison Reed struck a sensational equaliser in the seventh minute of stoppage time to earn Fulham a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.
Reed, introduced off the bench during added time, unleashed a shot from around 25 metres that flew past Alisson and silenced the travelling supporters.
Moments earlier, Liverpool fans had been celebrating what appeared to be a decisive winner from Cody Gakpo in the 94th minute, only for Fulham to respond almost immediately once play resumed.
Fulham had taken the lead before half-time through Harry Wilson, who burst through and finished low into the far corner. Liverpool levelled in the 57th minute via Florian Wirtz.
The result leaves defending champions Liverpool fourth, now 14 points behind leaders Arsenal, who beat Bournemouth 3-2 on Saturday.
At the Etihad, Enzo Fernandez poked home a 94th-minute equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw for Chelsea against Manchester City, dealing another blow to Pep Guardiola’s title ambitions. Tijjani Reijnders had given the hosts the lead before the break, but City failed to put the game away.
City remain second in the table, now six points adrift of Arsenal, and have drawn back-to-back matches after also being held by Sunderland earlier in the week.
Arne Slot Under Pressure
Liverpool coach Arne Slot cut a frustrated figure after another late concession in what has become a difficult second season in charge.
“I am experiencing this for months now that the first chance the other team gets, and the only chance they got in the first half, led to a goal,” Slot said. “The second thing we see a lot is that the other team scores a goal you don’t expect in extra time, so this is then a surprise.”
Amorim’s Comments Dominate Headlines
Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road, with Matheus Cunha cancelling out Brenden Aaronson’s opener in one of English football’s fiercest rivalries.
Aaronson put Leeds ahead in the 62nd minute, racing past young defender Ayden Heaven to fire low into the corner. Cunha responded just three minutes later, latching onto a pass from substitute Joshua Zirkzee and sliding the ball past goalkeeper Lucas Perri.
Cunha later came close to winning it with a curling effort from distance that struck the outside of the post. However, Leeds held out for a valuable result that keeps them eight points clear of the relegation zone.
The Peacocks extended their unbeaten run to seven games, though the club later confirmed the tragic death of a supporter following a medical emergency before kick-off.
United boss Ruben Amorim generated the biggest headlines with his post-match remarks, addressing reports questioning his tactics.
“I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United,” Amorim said. “It’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change.”
The Red Devils have lost only two of their last 14 league games, but six draws in that run have slowed their momentum. Injuries and absences have compounded the challenge, with Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo, and Amad Diallo unavailable.
Meanwhile, Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo remain sidelined. Amorim, however, suggested Fernandes and Mount could be close to returning.
Chelsea Respond After Maresca Exit
Chelsea’s draw at City came in a turbulent week following the departure of FIFA Club World Cup-winning coach Enzo Maresca. With Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior reportedly the frontrunner to replace him, youth coach Calum McFarlane took charge as interim and delivered an impressive result.
“A difficult week for us, difficult moment, but part of the life of a footballer,” Enzo Fernandez said after the match. “Today we are there 100%.”
City were also dealt injury blows, with defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias both forced off, which Guardiola later admitted “doesn’t look good”.
Goals Elsewhere: Thiago Hat-Trick, Newcastle Win
Elsewhere on Sunday, Brazilian forward Igor Thiago struck a hat-trick as Brentford beat Everton 4-2 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, taking his league tally to 14 goals, second only to Erling Haaland.
Newcastle United defeated Crystal Palace 2-0, while Tottenham Hotspur were denied victory at home when Brian Brobbey scored an 80th-minute equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw for Sunderland.
(With AP Inputs)