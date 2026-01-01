Everton 2-4 Brentford, Premier League: Igor Thiago Nets Hat-trick As Bees Run Riot

Igor Thiago went through December 2025 without a goal but this hat-trick leaves him on 14 for the season in the Premier League, with only Erling Haaland having scored more. He became the third different Brentford player to net a hat-trick in the competition for the club after Kevin Schade (two) and Ivan Toney (two)

Everton vs Brentford match report english Premier League 2025-26 Igor Thiago Hattrick
Igor Thiago celebrates scoring his hat-trick as Brentford defeat Everton 4-2 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Igor Thiago scored in 11th, 51st, 88th minutes to complete hat-trick

  • Beto, Thierno Barry reduced deficit for Everton

  • Brentford brought up their third away win in Premier League 2025-26

Igor Thiago's hat-trick propelled Brentford to just their third away win in the Premier League this season as they beat Everton 4-2 at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton had turned in a resolute defensive display in their win over Nottingham Forest last time out, yet none of that resilience was on show as Thiago inspired a rampant Brentford to victory on Sunday.

A bright Everton start was snapped when Thiago, who had earlier cleared off the Brentford line, turned home from Vitaly Janelt's cross in the 11th minute, after the midfielder had intercepted James Tarkowski's sloppy pass.

Thiago and Kevin Schade squandered opportunities to double the away side's advantage before the break, while Nathan Collins almost scored an own goal just before the interval.

However, some attacking changes from David Moyes at half-time left Everton disjointed, and Brentford took full advantage. Collins headed home from a corner in the 50th minute, and Thiago made it 3-0 a moment later.

Beto pulled a goal back for the Toffees, but Thiago would wrap up his hat-trick in style on the break as the home side poured bodies forward.

Thierno Barry scored his third Premier League goal to reduce the arrears in stoppage time, but Brentford had already sealed the points in style.

Data Debrief: Thiago provides the sting for rampant Bees

Everton had 14 shots to Brentford's 11, but the difference when it came to the quality of chances created was stark.

Time and time again, Thiago got into dangerous positions, and he was responsible for a whopping 1.72 of Brentford's 2.4 expected goals. Everton only created chances worth 0.85 xG.

Thiago went through December without a goal but this hat-trick leaves him on 14 for the season in the Premier League, with only Erling Haaland having scored more. He became the third different Brentford player to net a hat-trick in the competition for the club after Schade (two) and Ivan Toney (two).

Janelt produced the goods for the visitors with two assists, and he now has three overall, which is the most of any Brentford player in this campaign. 

Though Everton were on the end of a poor result, Grealish set up both of their goals, and he now has six assists in the league. Before this match, he had not set up a goal since August.

