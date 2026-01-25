Brentford 0-2 Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Visitors Stun High‑Flying Bees To Move Clear Of Drop Zone

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Nottingham Forest eased relegation fears with a surprise 2-0 victory at the Gtech Community Stadium, punishing Brentford’s missed chances to move five points clear of the drop zone

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest match report English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 23
Igor Jesus celebrates scoring during Nottingham Forests' English Premier League match against Brentford on January 25, 2026.
  • Igor Jesus gave Nottingham Forest the lead against run of play before Taiwo Awoniyi sealed the 2-0 win

  • Brentford dominated possession at home and chances but failed to convert

  • Forest extended their cushion over the relegation zone to five points

Nottingham Forest moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a surprise 2-0 win over high-flying Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League.

After West Ham secured a shock 3-1 victory over Sunderland on Saturday and cut the gap to 17th-place Forest to just two points, the pressure was on Sean Dyche's side, and they responded in style.

After Kevin Schade teed up Igor Jesus to fire wide inside the opening two minutes, Forest's Igor Jesus put his side ahead against the run of play, perfectly controlling Ola Aina's looping cross at the near post before flashing across goal from a tight angle.

Brentford spurned several chances to respond, the best of which fell to Dango Ouattara, who failed to beat Matz Sels from Mathias Jensen's clever set-up.

Sepp van den Berg saw a header fly narrowly wide of the post before the break, while Thiago fired over the bar in the second half as Brentford continued to pile on the pressure.

But the Bees were made to pay for their own profligacy, as Forest sealed an unlikely win late on as substitute Taiwo Awoniyi landed the final blow with a composed finish past Caoimhin Kelleher on the counter-attack.

Data Debrief: Not-so-sweet outing for the Bees

Despite enjoying a positive season that has them in the upper reaches of the Premier League table, Sunday was not Brentford's finest outing.

The Bees, who have now lost their last two games, were handed their first Premier League loss at the Gtech Community Stadium in eight matches (W5 D2).

Keith Andrews' side have also failed to score in five of their last six defeats at home in the league, as many blanks as they endured across their previous 18 losses on home soil.

Forest boss Sean Dyche, meanwhile, extended his strong record against Brentford, having now won five of his seven league meetings with them (D1 L1). His 71%-win rate against the Bees is the highest of any opposition side that he has faced more than twice in the top-flight.

Published At:
