Brentford Vs Nottingham Forest Preview, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Brentford host Nottingham Forest at Gtech Community Centre
Kristoffer Ajer has signed a new contract with Brentford until 2030
Brentford have lost just once at home and are unbeaten in last seven league matches
Kristoffer Ajer is thrilled to be staying at "the best club in the world" after extending his contract with Brentford until the summer of 2030.
Ajer joined from Celtic ahead of their first season in the Premier League, and has since become a key part of their backline.
The versatile defender has made 16 appearances in the English top flight this season as the Bees sit seventh in the standings.
They will look to continue to fight for a European place when they host Nottingham Forest on Sunday, and Ajer is excited for the next chapter.
“I'm really, really delighted,” said Ajer on his new deal. “It's a club where I've spent four and a half years of my career now, and I'm super happy to extend my stay here.
“The players, the backroom staff, and the whole club just feel like a real family for me, so being able to stay for four more years is really good.”
“I've said it before, and I really mean it: this is probably the best club in the world from Monday to Friday!
“I look forward to driving in every day. I drive in with a smile on my face, knowing that I'm going to see so many friends and so many people striving to be better.
“It's a group of players that I really love spending time with.”
Forest drew 0-0 with league leaders Arsenal last time out, but lost some of their momentum after losing 1-0 to Braga in the Europa League on Thursday.
Ryan Yates scored an own goal in the defeat and Morgan Gibbs-White missed a penalty, while Elliot Anderson was shown a late red card for dissent.
Despite the European loss, Yates insisted that Forest are heading in the right direction under Dyche.
“I think we have progressed a lot,” Yates told TNT Sports after the loss to Braga.
“We are frustrated as I think we have done enough to win the game. Frustrating when results don't go your way. We have missed an opportunity and that's why we're frustrated – not that we were terrible on the night.
“Fine margins. We have to keep working and put that right. We are still in a solid position in the competition. No negativity in the dressing room, that's for sure.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brentford – Igor Thiago
Thiago’s 16 goals for Brentford this season is already the most by a Brazilian player in a single Premier League campaign.
The last South American player to net more was Sergio Aguero in 2018-19 (21).
Nottingham Forest – Morgan Gibbs-White
Gibbs-White has scored in his last two Premier League away games.
Only two Forest players have ever scored in three games on the bounce in the competition – Taiwo Awoniyi (four in August 2023) and Chris Wood (three in October 2024).
MATCH PREDICTION: BRENTFORD WIN
Only the current top three sides, Arsenal (29), Manchester City (26) and Aston Villa (25), have earned more home points than Brentford in the Premier League this season (24).
The Bees have lost just once at home all season (W7 D3) and are unbeaten in their last seven at the Gtech Community Stadium (W5 D2).
No team has scored more goals from direct attacks than Brentford in the Premier League this season (five), while only Everton (four) have conceded more from direct attacks than Forest (three).
However, Forest are looking to complete the league double over Brentford for the third time, previously doing so in 2006-07 (League One) and 2019-20 (Championship).
The Bees lost this exact fixture 2-0 last season but have never lost consecutive home league matches against Forest.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Brentford – 55.4%
Draw – 23.0%
Nottingham Forest – 21.6%