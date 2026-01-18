Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: Sels’ Heroics Keep Gunners At Bay In Goalless Draw

Forest hold Arsenal to a 0-0 draw with disciplined defending and key saves from Sels
Mats Selz pulled off a stunning stop as Nottingham Forest held Premier League leaders Arsenal to a 0-0 draw at the City Ground.
Buoyed by Manchester City's earlier defeat to Manchester United, Arsenal knew a victory on Saturday would take them nine points clear at the top.
Instead, Mikel Arteta's team were frustrated by a rugged Forest display, with Sean Dyche's team helped by a fine display from their goalkeeper.
Having failed to test Sels once in the first half, although Gabriel Martinelli did turn wide from close range, Arsenal forced the Forest shot-stopper into action three times after the break.
The highlight was a superb save to parry away Bukayo Saka's header in the 65th minute, though Sels did also do well to keep out a deft Gabriel Jesus flick soon after.
Arsenal may well point to a marginal call going against them when the VAR deemed that Ola Aina's handball in the Forest box occurred as part of a natural action, though the Gunners' lack of bite in back-to-back 0-0 draws in the top tier should be a worry for Arteta.
Data Debrief: One-way traffic
This was about as typical as a Dyche display, at least defensively, as one is likely to witness, as Forest set out to frustrate the Gunners from start to finish.
Forest failed to register a single shot on target in a Premier League match for the first time since November 2024 (v Arsenal at Emirates Stadium), and for the first time at home since April 2023 (v Man Utd).
Arsenal, meanwhile, tallied up 15 attempts, but only three of those were on target. So their 2.07 expected goals (xG) does not tell the whole story, even if Forest did need a bit of magic from their goalkeeper.
This is the first time the Gunners have had successive goalless draws in the league since the opening two matches of the 2012-13 season, and their lead at the top will be cut to four points should Aston Villa beat Everton on Sunday.