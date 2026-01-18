Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: Sels’ Heroics Keep Gunners At Bay In Goalless Draw

Nottingham Forest held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw, with disciplined defending and key saves from Matz Sels frustrating the Gunners despite their dominance

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 Match Report
Matz Sels made a stunning stop.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Forest hold Arsenal to a 0-0 draw with disciplined defending and key saves from Sels

  • Arsenal dominate and create chances but fail to convert

  • The point keeps Arsenal top while giving Forest a vital boost in the relegation fight

Mats Selz pulled off a stunning stop as Nottingham Forest held Premier League leaders Arsenal to a 0-0 draw at the City Ground.

Buoyed by Manchester City's earlier defeat to Manchester United, Arsenal knew a victory on Saturday would take them nine points clear at the top.

Instead, Mikel Arteta's team were frustrated by a rugged Forest display, with Sean Dyche's team helped by a fine display from their goalkeeper.

Having failed to test Sels once in the first half, although Gabriel Martinelli did turn wide from close range, Arsenal forced the Forest shot-stopper into action three times after the break.

The highlight was a superb save to parry away Bukayo Saka's header in the 65th minute, though Sels did also do well to keep out a deft Gabriel Jesus flick soon after.

Arsenal may well point to a marginal call going against them when the VAR deemed that Ola Aina's handball in the Forest box occurred as part of a natural action, though the Gunners' lack of bite in back-to-back 0-0 draws in the top tier should be a worry for Arteta.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: One-way traffic

This was about as typical as a Dyche display, at least defensively, as one is likely to witness, as Forest set out to frustrate the Gunners from start to finish.

Forest failed to register a single shot on target in a Premier League match for the first time since November 2024 (v Arsenal at Emirates Stadium), and for the first time at home since April 2023 (v Man Utd).

Arsenal, meanwhile, tallied up 15 attempts, but only three of those were on target. So their 2.07 expected goals (xG) does not tell the whole story, even if Forest did need a bit of magic from their goalkeeper.

This is the first time the Gunners have had successive goalless draws in the league since the opening two matches of the 2012-13 season, and their lead at the top will be cut to four points should Aston Villa beat Everton on Sunday.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women's Tour Of Australia: White-Ball Squads Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  2. Bangladesh Propose Group Swap With Ireland To Play T20 World Cup Matches In Sri Lanka

  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview: Men In Blue Look To Protect Home Record As Kiwis Eye Historic First Series Win

  4. India Vs Bangladesh, ICC U19 World Cup: No Handshake At Toss Amid Political Standoff - Watch

  5. Damien Martyn Shares Emotional Message For The First Time Since Coming Out Of Induced Coma

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: 'Now or Never' Moment For Novak Djokovic As Serbinator Chases Record 25th Grand Slam

  2. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  3. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  4. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  2. Possibility of Alliance with BJP in Karnataka Local Body Polls Is Open: HD Kumaraswamy

  3. Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti Ends Sena Streak In Mumbai As Vote Chori, & Controversies Shadow The Polls

  4. BMC Polls: Congress Leader Seeks Mumbai Cong Chief Varsha Gaikwad’s Resignation

  5. Congress Slams Modi Govt Over US–Pakistan Joint Military Drill

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  2. Nobel Prize’s Blind Spot: When Symbolism Overshadows Substance In Venezuela

  3. 12 Terrorists Killed After Attacks on Banks, Police Station in Balochistan

  4. Delhi-Based Man Gets 30 Months In US Prison For Plotting Illegal Export Of Aviation Tech To Russia

  5. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly