Nottingham Forest 0-0 Wolves, Premier League: Hosts Fire Blanks Despite Dominance

Nottingham Forest were held to a frustrating 0-0 Premier League draw at the City Ground by rock-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers, missing a chance to pull further clear of the relegation zone despite dominating play and creating plenty of opportunities. Forest fired an impressive 35 shots without finding the net, the most by a side without scoring in a top-flight match in years, but were repeatedly denied by resolute defending and several saves from Wolves goalkeeper José Sá. The hosts started strongly and should have taken the lead on multiple occasions, but composure in front of goal deserted them. Wolves, sitting bottom of the table, defended well to earn a point and frustrate their opponents in a match that ultimately ended goalless.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
EPL: Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest's Morato, center, has a shot saved by Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
1/7
EPL: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina, right, battle for the ball with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Santiago Bueno during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/7
EPL 2025-26: Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White reacts and asks the fans not to boo teammate Omari Hutchinson during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/7
EPL 2025-26: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest's Morato, top left, has a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/7
English Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest's Morato rues a missed chance on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/7
English Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest's Lorenzo Lucca, left, battles for the ball with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Santiago Bueno, during their English Premier League soccer match, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/7
English Premier League 2025-26: Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mateus Mane, left, battles for the ball with Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson during their English Premier League soccer match in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/7
English Premier League 2025-26: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes, left, battles for the ball with Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams during their English Premier League soccer match in Nottingham, England. | PhotoJoe Giddens/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Mishara Dismissed; Mendis, Nissanka Lead Innings | SL 23/1 (2)

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Injured By Jasprit Bumrah Yorker, Sanju Smason To Cover For Abhishek Sharma

  3. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: No Associate Team In Triple-Header; Ashwin Backs Tariq's Action

  4. India Likely Playing XI Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play In Delhi?

  5. Zero Versus Two: Gerhard Erasmus Questions Variance In Night Training Slots Ahead Of India Face-Off

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Walks Out of J&K Assembly, Seeks Omar Abdullah’s Apology

  2. Akhilesh Says UP Budget Not Pro-People, Flags Low Expenditure

  3. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  4. Stalin Rules Out Power-Sharing, Says DMK–Congress Alliance Intact

  5. Aggressive Victimhood Versus Predictable Protests

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. After Gen-Z Uprisings, Bangladesh & Nepal Take Contrasting Trajectories To Democracy

  2. President Petro Claims Assassination Plot After Helicopter Landing Aborted In Colombia

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Parliamentary Elections Amid Heavy Security And Reforms Referendum

  4. Outlook Explainer: All You Want To Know About Bangladesh’s High-Stakes 2026 Elections

  5. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

Latest Stories

  1. Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Reds End Hosts’ Unbeaten Home Run

  2. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

  4. Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s MLS 2026 Opener? Hamstring Injury Clouds Availability

  5. South Korean Actor Jung Eun-woo Passes Away At 39; Final Post Raises Concern

  6. Clash in Mirpur As Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election

  7. Trade Union Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Kerala

  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Mishara Dismissed; Mendis, Nissanka Lead Innings | SL 23/1 (2)