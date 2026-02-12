Nottingham Forest 0-0 Wolves, Premier League: Hosts Fire Blanks Despite Dominance
Nottingham Forest were held to a frustrating 0-0 Premier League draw at the City Ground by rock-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers, missing a chance to pull further clear of the relegation zone despite dominating play and creating plenty of opportunities. Forest fired an impressive 35 shots without finding the net, the most by a side without scoring in a top-flight match in years, but were repeatedly denied by resolute defending and several saves from Wolves goalkeeper José Sá. The hosts started strongly and should have taken the lead on multiple occasions, but composure in front of goal deserted them. Wolves, sitting bottom of the table, defended well to earn a point and frustrate their opponents in a match that ultimately ended goalless.
