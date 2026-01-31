Sri Lanka Vs England: Who Won Yesterday In 1st T20I Match At Pallekele - Check Result

England's Sam Curran celebrates hat trick wicket during the first T20 cricket match between England and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Friday, Jan, 30. 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

England's Sam Curran celebrates hat trick wicket during the first T20 cricket match between England and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Friday, Jan, 30. 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)