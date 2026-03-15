Three Iran Women’s Football Team Members Depart Australia, Return Home Amid Refugee Visa Drama

Three members of Iran’s women’s football team who had accepted humanitarian visas have now returned to their country, leaving only three of the original seven still in Australia

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Associated Press
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Iran womens football team three members return from Australia refugee visa drama details
Iran supporters wave flags during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/DAVE HUNT
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Three Iranian women’s football team members leave Australia to rejoin the rest of the squad in Kuala Lumpur

  • Departure reduces number staying on refugee visas in Australia from seven to three

  • Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the players were given repeated chances to discuss options

Another three members of the Iran’s women’s soccer team who accepted refugee visas to stay in Australia have decided to return to their homeland, an Australian government minister said on Sunday.

The departure leaves three of an initial seven squad members in Australia.

“Overnight, three members of the Iranian Women’s Football Team made the decision to join the rest of the team on their journey back to Iran,” Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said in a statement.

“After telling Australian officials they had made this decision, the players were given repeated chances to talk about their options,” Burke added.

Iran’s team arrived in Australia for the Women’s Asian Cup last month, before the war in the Middle East began on Feb. 28.

Initially, six players and a support staff member from a squad list of 26 players accepted humanitarian visas to stay in Australia before the rest of the Iranian contingent flew from Sydney to Malaysia on March 9.

Another later changed her mind and left Australia. Three left Sydney for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday night, a government official said. The rest of the team has remained in Kuala Lumpur since they left Australia.

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Iran’s Tasnim News Agency said the latest three to leave Australia were two players and the support staff member. The three were “returning to the warm embrace of their family and homeland,” the news outlet said in a statement.

Concerns about the team’s safety in Iran heightened when the players didn’t sing the Iranian national anthem before their first match.

The Australian government was urged to help the women by Iranian groups in Australia and by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Iranian news agency described the women’s return to the team as the “disgraceful failure of the American-Australian project and another failure for Trump.”

Treasurer Jim Chalmers, one of the most senior members of the Australian government, said he was pleased that three of the Iranian women would remain in Australia.

“I am worried about them,” Chalmers told Seven Network television, referring to the women who had changed their minds about staying in Australia.

“I can only image the pressure that they feel and how difficult these sorts of decisions would be for them,” Chalmers added.

Burke said Australians should be proud that their country presented the Iranian team with choices and sought to help them.

“While the Australian government can ensure that opportunities are provided and communicated, we cannot remove the context in which the players are making these incredibly difficult decisions,” Burke said.

“The Australian government has done everything we could to make sure these women were provided with the chance for a safe future in Australia,” he added.

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