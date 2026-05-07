Pakistan vs Australia ODI Series: Pat Cummins Among Australian Stars To Stay Back Due To IPL 2026 Commitments

Summary of this article
Cricket Australia confirmed that players involved in the IPL 2026 playoffs will stay back in India, skipping the ODI series in Pakistan
The ODI series begins May 30 in Rawalpindi, followed by matches in Lahore on June 2 and 4
Australia will play three ODIs and three T20Is against Bangladesh after the Pakistan tour
Several Australian cricketers, including captain Pat Cummins, will miss the upcoming three-match Pakistan vs Australia ODI series. Cricket Australia has allowed the players to honour their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 commitments, with the tournament entering its knockout stage.
The three-match ODI series in Pakistan begins on May 30, while the IPL 2026 final is scheduled for May 31. Australia’s players were initially expected to arrive in Islamabad on May 23.
Cummins, Head Staying Back
Cricket Australia informed franchises that players involved in the IPL 2026 playoffs will remain in India rather than join the Pakistan tour immediately.
“Yes, we have received communication that the Australian players in our squad will stay back for the IPL,” a source in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp told PTI. SRH are currently top of the IPL 2026 points table with 14 points.
The Australian player1s still involved in IPL 2026 are:
Pat Cummins and Travis Head (SRH)
Josh Hazlewood and Tim David (RCB)
Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis (LSG)
Xavier Bartlett, Marcus Stoinis, and Cooper Connolly (PBKS)
Matthew Short (CSK)
Mitchell Starc (DC)
Cameron Green (KKR)
Not every Australian cricketer will stay back until the IPL final. Starc and Green could leave after the league phase if Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fail to reach the knockouts.
DC are currently seventh with eight points from 10 matches, while KKR sit eighth with seven points from nine games.
Similarly, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in 10th place with only four points from nine matches, meaning Marsh and Inglis could join the Australia squad before the opening ODI.
Cricket Australia is yet to announce the squad for the Pakistan series.
Bangladesh Series To Follow
Players whose IPL teams remain in playoff contention are expected to rejoin the Australian squad in Bangladesh in early June. Australia are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Bangladesh starting June 9.
(With PTI Inputs)