Pakistan vs Australia ODI Series: Pat Cummins Among Australian Stars To Stay Back Due To IPL 2026 Commitments

Several Australian stars, including captain Pat Cummins, will miss the start of the ODI series in Pakistan as Cricket Australia allowed the players to remain with their IPL 2026 franchises

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Pakistan vs Australia ODI series 2026 AUS players to stay back for Indian Premier League
Pat Cummins celebrates his hat-trick with teammates during the Afghanistan vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in St Vincent on Sunday (June 23). | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Cricket Australia confirmed that players involved in the IPL 2026 playoffs will stay back in India, skipping the ODI series in Pakistan

  • The ODI series begins May 30 in Rawalpindi, followed by matches in Lahore on June 2 and 4

  • Australia will play three ODIs and three T20Is against Bangladesh after the Pakistan tour

Several Australian cricketers, including captain Pat Cummins, will miss the upcoming three-match Pakistan vs Australia ODI series. Cricket Australia has allowed the players to honour their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 commitments, with the tournament entering its knockout stage.

The three-match ODI series in Pakistan begins on May 30, while the IPL 2026 final is scheduled for May 31. Australia’s players were initially expected to arrive in Islamabad on May 23.

Cummins, Head Staying Back

Cricket Australia informed franchises that players involved in the IPL 2026 playoffs will remain in India rather than join the Pakistan tour immediately.

“Yes, we have received communication that the Australian players in our squad will stay back for the IPL,” a source in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp told PTI. SRH are currently top of the IPL 2026 points table with 14 points.

The Australian player1s still involved in IPL 2026 are:

  • Pat Cummins and Travis Head (SRH)

  • Josh Hazlewood and Tim David (RCB)

  • Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis (LSG)

  • Xavier Bartlett, Marcus Stoinis, and Cooper Connolly (PBKS)

  • Matthew Short (CSK)

  • Mitchell Starc (DC)

  • Cameron Green (KKR)

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Not every Australian cricketer will stay back until the IPL final. Starc and Green could leave after the league phase if Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fail to reach the knockouts.

DC are currently seventh with eight points from 10 matches, while KKR sit eighth with seven points from nine games.

Similarly, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in 10th place with only four points from nine matches, meaning Marsh and Inglis could join the Australia squad before the opening ODI.

Cricket Australia is yet to announce the squad for the Pakistan series.

Bangladesh Series To Follow

Players whose IPL teams remain in playoff contention are expected to rejoin the Australian squad in Bangladesh in early June. Australia are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Bangladesh starting June 9.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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