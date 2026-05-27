Iga Swiatek Vs Sara Bejlek Live Score, French Open 2026: Polish Star Eyes Comfortable Progression | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Iga Swiatek will take on Czech youngster Sara Bejlek in the second round of the French Open 2026 at Court Philippe-Chatrier, Roland Garros, Paris, on Wednesday. The Polish star enters the contest as one of the strongest favourites for the title after beginning her campaign with a dominant first-round performance on clay. Swiatek has built an outstanding record at Roland Garros over the years and once again looks extremely comfortable on her favourite surface. Bejlek, meanwhile, has impressed with her fearless baseline game and aggressive shot-making during the opening rounds, but facing Swiatek on the biggest court in Paris will be a massive challenge. The young Czech will need a near-perfect performance to trouble the multiple-time French Open champion.

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27 May 2026, 02:54:55 pm IST Iga Swiatek Vs Sara Bejlek LIVE Score, French Open 2026: What Happened In First Round Iga Swiatek began her French Open 2026 campaign with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory over Australian wildcard Emerson Jones in the first round at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The multiple-time Roland Garros champion completely controlled the match from the baseline with aggressive returns and heavy topspin groundstrokes. Despite a brief fightback from the 17-year-old Australian in the second set, Swiatek never looked under pressure and comfortably sealed progression in straight sets to continue her strong run on clay in Paris.

27 May 2026, 02:23:27 pm IST Iga Swiatek Vs Sara Bejlek LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Match Details! Fixture: Iga Swiatek Vs Sara Bejlek

Series: French Open 2026

Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM (tentative)