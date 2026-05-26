Pakistan And China Pledge To 'Unswervingly Safeguard And Develop' Their Bilateral Relations

Pakistan and China commit to strengthening their All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.
Both countries agree to advance CPEC projects and enhance regional connectivity.
The two sides reaffirm cooperation on counter-terrorism and regional peace efforts.
Pakistan and China on Tuesday pledged to “unswervingly safeguard and develop” their bilateral relations by fostering closer cooperation to build a shared future, as stated in a joint declaration issued at the end of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to China.
The visit, which took place from May 23–26 at Premier Li Qiang’s invitation, included high-level meetings between Sharif, President Xi Jinping, and Premier Li. According to PTI, the two sides signed multiple agreements across sectors and reached a broad consensus on deepening their All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership as well as addressing regional and global issues.
Sharif also attended events marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and visited Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.
The joint statement highlighted that seven decades of ties have remained resilient despite global shifts. “Throughout these 75 years, this friendship has stayed rock solid no matter how international and regional situations evolved,” it noted. Both countries reaffirmed their mutual trust and support, emphasising solidarity in times of challenge.
They agreed to accelerate efforts in building a closer “China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era”, setting an example for regional cooperation. Both sides expressed determination to deepen mutual trust, practical collaboration, defence ties, and coordination on global matters, PTI reported.
Key Agreements and Commitments
Pakistan reaffirmed its adherence to the one-China principle, supporting Beijing’s stance on national reunification and opposing any form of “Taiwan independence.” China reciprocated by reiterating its unwavering backing for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security.
The two neighbours also agreed to advance high-quality Belt and Road collaboration, including convening the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Joint Cooperation Committee to promote the upgraded CPEC 2.0. Plans were discussed to realign the Karakoram Highway (Thakot–Raikot section) and develop Gwadar Port as a regional connectivity hub.
Both sides welcomed third-party participation in CPEC under mutually agreed terms and assured targeted measures to protect Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan.
Counter-Terrorism and Regional Stability
The joint statement underscored opposition to double standards in counter-terrorism, calling for enhanced international cooperation. China expressed support for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts, while both nations urged global unity against the threat.
They also rejected unilateral actions, reaffirming their commitment to peace in South Asia and resolving disputes through dialogue. Both countries agreed to promote an equal multipolar world order and a globally inclusive economic system.
Focus on Afghanistan and West Asia
Pakistan backed President Xi’s four propositions for peace in West Asia, with China acknowledging Islamabad’s role in facilitating the US-Iran temporary ceasefire and the Islamabad Talks.
Both sides stressed the early implementation of a five-point initiative for Gulf and West Asian stability and agreed to maintain close communication on Afghanistan.
They jointly condemned the use of territories by groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM) to threaten regional security.
(With inputs from PTI)