Shehbaz Sharif Leaves For China To Boost CPEC Cooperation, Mark 75 Years Of Ties

Shehbaz Sharif departed for a four-day official visit to China on Saturday.
The visit will focus on CPEC Phase 2 cooperation and Pakistan-China business ties.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Xi Jinping, Li Qiang and leading Chinese companies.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for Hangzhou, China, on Saturday for the first phase of his four-day visit, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
According to PTI, the visit from May 23 to 26 will focus on enhancing cooperation between Pakistani and Chinese companies under CPEC Phase 2. The Prime Minister’s delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister of Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, the PMO said.
In Hangzhou, Sharif will meet the Party Secretary of Zhejiang Province and participate in a business forum promoting collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese companies. He will also attend the ceremony for the exchange of agreements and memorandums of understanding. Reported PTI, the Prime Minister will meet CEOs of major Chinese firms and visit the headquarters of Alibaba to participate in the signing of cooperation agreements.
Thereafter, Sharif will travel to Beijing to hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. According to PTI, he will take part in an event marking the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties, meet with heads of prominent Chinese companies, and visit the China Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).
Officials said the visit is expected to add new dimensions to Pakistan-China relations, particularly by boosting engagement between companies of both nations under the next phase of CPEC projects.
(With inputs from PTI)