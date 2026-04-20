Pakistan PM Sharif Holds Talks With Iranian President Pezeshkian On ‘Regional Situation’

Summary of this article
Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to promoting regional peace and security through dialogue.
The call followed confirmation of a second round of US-Iran talks set to take place in Islamabad.
Both leaders expressed confidence that relations between Pakistan and Iran would continue to strengthen.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday, during which he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting peace and stability in the region.
According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the call came after US President Donald Trump announced that an American delegation would travel to Islamabad on Monday for a second round of discussions with Iran.
The first round of rare direct talks between the United States and Iran took place in Islamabad on 11 and 12 April. Although no agreement was reached, the discussions concluded without a breakdown.
During the 45-minute conversation, described as warm and cordial, Prime Minister Sharif and President Pezeshkian exchanged views on the current regional situation. The Prime Minister also briefed the Iranian leader on his recent contacts with several world leaders, including those of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye.
He said these diplomatic engagements had helped build broader support for continued dialogue and negotiations aimed at securing lasting peace in the conflict-affected region.
Prime Minister Sharif also thanked Iran for sending a senior delegation to the earlier talks in Islamabad, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
He further expressed appreciation for Iran’s constructive discussions with Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, during his recent visit to Tehran.
Reiterating Pakistan’s position, the Prime Minister said the country would remain fully committed, alongside its partners and allies, to sincere efforts promoting regional peace and security. He also conveyed his respects to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.
President Pezeshkian thanked Prime Minister Sharif and Field Marshal Munir for Pakistan’s continued support for the peace process and said ties between Iran and Pakistan would continue to strengthen in the coming days.
Earlier on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. According to the Foreign Office, Dar stressed the importance of sustained dialogue and engagement to resolve current issues quickly and promote peace and stability both regionally and internationally.
The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact and also discussed arrangements for the later call between President Pezeshkian and Prime Minister Sharif.