Shehbaz Sharif Extends Pakistan’s Austerity Drive Amid West Asia Uncertainty

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division of the government on Monday, it has been decided to extend the same for more than a month after US President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected Iran’s proposal to end the months-long war, calling it “totally unacceptable.” “The prime minister, on consideration of the recommendations of the committee for monitoring and implementation of fuel conservation and additional austerity measures, has been pleased to extend the applicability of the following additional austerity measures up till 13th June, 2026, with immediate effect,” it read.