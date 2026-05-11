Trump Rejects Iran Proposal As ‘Totally Unacceptable’

The US and Israel began the attack on Iran on February 28. Since the warring parties agreed to a truce on April 8, strikes have been halted.



Peace has proven difficult thus far despite negotiations between the US and Iran to put a stop to hostilities permanently.



In order to relax sanctions and release billions of Iranian cash that have been frozen, the US has been demanding that Iran make a categorical commitment to stop its uranium enrichment program.



The negotiations also entail both Iran and the US lifting the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key passageway for one-fifth of the global crude supplies.