Trump Rejects Iran Proposal As ‘Totally Unacceptable’

Summary of this article
Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal to end the war, calling it “totally unacceptable” without disclosing details of Tehran’s response
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham urged Trump to consider military action, citing attacks on shipping and US allies in the Middle East
The US and Iran remain divided over uranium enrichment, sanctions relief and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a route that carries nearly one-fifth of global oil supplies
US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s proposal to end the months-long war as “totally unacceptable” without sharing details even as a key Republican leader urged him to consider the “military option”.
The Iranian proposal was receivedd by Trump on Sunday in the hopes that it would result in a breakthrough to stop the war with Iran, which started on February 28 and blocked the vital sea route for the world's oil supplies, causing shortages of fuel globally.
“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.
Earlier, Trump accused Tehran of playing games with the United States for nearly 50 years. “They will be laughing no longer!” he added.
“I don’t like their letter. It’s inappropriate. I don’t like their response,” Trump told US media outlet Axios, declining to go into further details about what was in the Iranian response.
“They have been tapping along many nations for 47 years,” he said.
Meanwhile, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said Trump should now consider taking military action.
“I appreciate President Trump’s earnest efforts to seek a diplomatic solution to change the behaviour of the Iranian terrorist regime,” he said in a post on X.
“However, between their constant attacks on international shipping, the persistent attacks on our Middle Eastern allies and now a totally unacceptable response to America’s diplomatic proposal, it is in my view, time to consider changing course,” Graham said.
“Project Freedom Plus sounds pretty good right about now,” Graham said, referring to the naval operation to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz that Trump abruptly suspended after less than 48 hours.
Trump told Axios he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday and discussed the Iranian response, among other things.
“It was a very nice call. We have a good relationship,” he said of Netanyahu, but he added that the Iran negotiations are “my situation, not everybody else’s”.
The US and Israel began the attack on Iran on February 28. Since the warring parties agreed to a truce on April 8, strikes have been halted.
Peace has proven difficult thus far despite negotiations between the US and Iran to put a stop to hostilities permanently.
In order to relax sanctions and release billions of Iranian cash that have been frozen, the US has been demanding that Iran make a categorical commitment to stop its uranium enrichment program.
The negotiations also entail both Iran and the US lifting the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key passageway for one-fifth of the global crude supplies.