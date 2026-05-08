US Court Blocks Trump’s Global Tariffs, Rules President Overstepped Authority

Federal trade court says 10% worldwide tariffs were “unauthorised by law”; Trump threatens higher EU duties amid fresh trade tensions

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
Trump
US President Donald Trump | Photo: PTI |
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • A US federal trade court struck down Donald Trump’s 10% global tariffs, ruling they exceeded presidential powers granted by Congress

  • The Trump administration is expected to appeal the decision after the 2-1 ruling by the United States Court of International Trade

  • Trump also warned of higher tariffs on European Union goods if the bloc fails to finalise a trade framework by July 4

A federal court ruled Thursday against the new global tariffs that President Donald Trump imposed after facing a loss at the Supreme Court in February.

A split three-judge panel of the Court of International Trade in New York found the 10 per cent global tariffs were illegal after small businesses sued.

The court ruled, 2-1, that Trump had overreached the tariff power granted to the president by Congress. The majority stated that the tariffs are "invalid" and "unauthorised by law."

Donald Trump Granted Partial Immunity, Supreme Court Issues Landmark Ruling - AP; Representative image
Trump Criticises Supreme Court Ruling On Global Tariffs

BY Outlook News Desk

As anticipated, the administration would first appeal Thursday's ruling to the Washington-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit before potentially going to the Supreme Court, reported AP.

At issue are temporary 10 per cent worldwide tariffs the Trump administration imposed after the Supreme Court in February struck down even broader double-digit tariffs the president had imposed last year on almost every country. The new tariffs, invoked under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, were set to expire July 24.

Related Content
PM Modi and Donald Trump | - File Image
Trump Congratulates Modi On 'Historic, Decisive' Election Victory
President Donald Trump - AP/Alex Brandon, Pool
Trump Launches ‘Project Freedom’ To Reopen Hormuz
President Donald Trump - AP/Alex Brandon, Pool
Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening
Zixing, a city in Hunan province. - AP image for representation
China’s ‘Hunan Model’ Gains Ground as Global Turmoil Reshapes Africa Strategy
Related Content

Meanwhile, Trump took to social media to post that goods from the European Union would face higher tariff rates if the 27-member bloc fails to approve last year’s trade framework by July 4.

After the president stated last Friday that EU automobiles would be subject to a higher 25 per cent tariff beginning this week, the announcement seemed to be a deadline extension. Following what he called a "great call" with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, Trump made the revised announcement.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision in February further complicated the trade agreement struck last year, and the U.S. president was still unhappy that the European Parliament had not yet finalised it.

“A promise was made that the EU would deliver their side of the Deal and, as per Agreement, cut their Tariffs to ZERO!” Trump posted. “I agreed to give her until our Country’s 250th Birthday or, unfortunately, their Tariffs would immediately jump to much higher levels.”

It was unclear from the post whether Trump was implying that the tariff rates would jump on all EU goods or the increase would only apply to autos.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Lucknow Super Giants Break Six-Match Losing Streak; Race For Top Two Intensifies

  2. IPL 2026: How VIP Culture Led To The Shift Of Final From Bengaluru To Ahmedabad

  3. LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Turns Up The Heat With Blazing 49-Ball Ton In Lucknow

  4. IPL 2026: BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit Signals Presence Of Unauthorized Personnel In Dugout - Report

  5. Pakistan To Host Australia In Three-Match ODI Series Later This Month

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 07, 2026

  2. Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant, 31 Other BJP, JD(U) Leaders Take Oath As Ministers

  3. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

  4. Day In Pics: May 06, 2026

  5. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Former Chinese Defence Ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu Sentenced To Death

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship, 3 Deaths Reported

  4. Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi In Critical Condition In Iran hospital As Family Urges Tehran Transfer

  5. China Says US Ties 'Stable' Despite Tensions Ahead of Trump’s Beijing Visit

Latest Stories

  1. ECB To Interview Shortlisted Candidates For England's National Selector Role

  2. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  3. Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Likely To Be Inducted In Bihar Cabinet Expansion

  4. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

  5. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

  6. SRH Vs PBKS, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Hyderabad?

  7. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

  8. Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report