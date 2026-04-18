Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

Trump also struck an optimistic tone about his relationship with Xi, suggesting that the reopening of the strait could create momentum for improved cooperation between the United States and China.

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President Donald Trump Photo: AP/Alex Brandon, Pool
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U.S. President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping is “very happy” about the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the significance of the development for global energy flows and international trade.

The remarks come amid easing tensions around the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, which is one of the world’s most crucial oil transit routes. Nearly a fifth of global oil shipments pass through the strait, making any disruption a major concern for energy markets and global economies.

Trump made the comments in a message on his social media platform, saying the reopening of the strait was welcomed internationally and particularly by China, one of the largest importers of Middle Eastern oil. According to him, the move would help ensure stable energy supplies and benefit global markets.

Trump also struck an optimistic tone about his relationship with Xi, suggesting that the reopening of the strait could create momentum for improved cooperation between the United States and China. The U.S. president said he looked forward to meeting the Chinese leader soon and expected the talks to be productive.

The comments come at a time when Washington has been trying to manage tensions in the Middle East while maintaining a delicate balance in its relations with Beijing. Trump also claimed that China had indicated it would not send weapons to Iran, a claim that has not been independently confirmed by Beijing.

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