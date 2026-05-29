Twisha Sharma Death Case: Ex-Judge Giribala Singh Sent To 5-Day CBI Custody

Former judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh have been sent to five-day CBI custody in the Twisha Sharma dowry death case.
Giribala Singh was arrested after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled her anticipatory bail.
The CBI is probing allegations of dowry harassment, physical abuse and possible manipulation of evidence surrounding Twisha Sharma’s death.
A Bhopal district court on Friday sent former judge Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of deceased actor-model Twisha Sharma, to five-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged dowry death case.
The court also extended the CBI custody of Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh by another five days as investigators intensified the probe into the circumstances surrounding her death.
According to ANI, Giribala Singh’s lawyer did not oppose the CBI’s request for custodial interrogation.
Arrest Came After High Court Cancelled Bail
Giribala Singh was arrested a day earlier after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail granted to her by a sessions court in Bhopal.
The High Court had observed that multiple injuries found on Twisha Sharma’s body required closer scrutiny and noted that some injuries were ante-mortem in nature.
The court also questioned whether the lower court had adequately considered allegations made by the victim’s family before granting anticipatory bail.
Charges Against Giribala Singh
Giribala Singh has been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act.
The charges include:
Section 80(2): Dowry death
Section 85: Cruelty by husband or relatives
Section 3(5): Common intention
Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act
Supreme Court Earlier Handed Probe To CBI
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court of India directed the CBI to take over the investigation and proceed expeditiously amid allegations of institutional influence and concerns over the fairness of the initial probe.
The apex court also urged both Twisha Sharma’s family and the accused to refrain from making public statements that could affect the ongoing investigation.
The CBI is currently relying heavily on forensic evidence, digital reconstruction.