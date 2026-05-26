Exclusive| Kiran Bedi On Delhi Gymkhana Club Notice: It Felt Like Being Evicted from Home

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When I first heard about the eviction order, it felt like a loss of my home, a place where I had grown up playing from the age of 14, when I used to come from Amritsar to Delhi for competitive tennis tournaments.

Those visits made me fall in love with Delhi and made me aspire to one day work and live here. And that is exactly what happened. At the age of 24, on my first posting in Delhi as Assistant Superintendent of Police Chanakyapuri and Sub-Divisional Police Officer, the Gymkhana Club was part of my area.

The ambience of the club always made me proud of what India stood for in its capital city. It reflected both the history and modernity of India, along with its heritage. The club was visited by champions from around the world. I watched Wimbledon players there, Davis Cup matches, huge crowds, and the who’s who of Delhi.