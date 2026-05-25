Delhi Gymkhana Asks Centre Not To Disrupt Functioning, Seeks Clarity On Relocation

The order said the land is required for “urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure, and public-interest projects” linked to the adjoining government properties. The government, invoking Clause 4 of the perpetual lease deed, said it was exercising its power to re-enter the property and terminate the lease in public interest. It also mandated that the entire 27.3-acre plot, along with all buildings, structures, lawns and fittings, would vest absolutely in the President of India through the Land and Development Office.