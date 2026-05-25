Delhi Gymkhana Asks Centre Not To Disrupt Functioning, Seeks Clarity On Relocation

The Delhi Gymkhana Club has urged the centre to ensure there is “no dislocation” of the club and its operations until clarity is given on relocation and alternative land allotment.
The May 22 order said the land is required for “urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure, and public-interest projects” linked to the adjoining government properties.
The club was directed to peacefully hand over possession of the land on or before June 5, 2026.
The Delhi Gymkhana Club has asked the Centre to ensure there is “no dislocation” of the club and its operations until clarity is given on relocation and alternative land allotment. This comes after being ordered to vacate its premises by June 5.
One of the most elite clubs in India, where top bureaucrats, diplomats, military officials and New Delhi’s influential circles socialise, the Gymkhana now stands on the brink of closure.
The colonial-era institution in Lutyens’ Delhi, located near the Prime Minis ter’s official residence, has written to the Land and Development Officer under the Ministry or Housing and Urban Affairs, stating that such a move could affect thousands of members, employees, and other stakeholders.
A letter dated May 23 includes the club’s request stating no disruption in its current functioning should be made unless there is clarity on several issues regarding relocation and the providing of alternative land.
The government in its May 22 order, said that the 27.3 acre land had originally been leased to the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd., now known as the Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd., for running a social and sporting club. It states that the premises are located in a “highly sensitive and strategic area” of the national capital, and is needed to strengthen defence infrastructure and for other public security purposes.
The order said the land is required for “urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure, and public-interest projects” linked to the adjoining government properties. The government, invoking Clause 4 of the perpetual lease deed, said it was exercising its power to re-enter the property and terminate the lease in public interest. It also mandated that the entire 27.3-acre plot, along with all buildings, structures, lawns and fittings, would vest absolutely in the President of India through the Land and Development Office.
The club was directed to peacefully hand over possession of the area on or before June 5, 2026. In its response, the club said they were discussing the issue with the Land and Development office for enhancing the lease rent, and that a writ petition challenging the enhances lease is pending before the Delhi High Court.
The club also informed the authorities that it is currently under the leadership of a General Committee appointed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs under an order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal in 2022. This committee is functioning as a temporary authority, until an elected body takes control.
The club said its functioning has improved significantly in recent years, in terms of operations and finances. It said the projected financial results for 2023-24 showed a profit of Rs 925.10 lakh, as against losses of Rs 1,239.26 lakh in 2021-22. The letter further added that the institution serves almost 14,000 members and users, and employs more than 500 people, and also pointed to investments made to improve infrastructure, sporting facilities, and club administration.
The General Committee asked the Ministry to consider allotting another plot if relocation is planned, and sought an urgent meeting with officials to discuss the impacted parties. It reiterated the request to not disrupt any services till issues are addressed.