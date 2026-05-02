SC Delhi Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Today's Indian Super League Match?

Sporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FC, ISL: Catch the live streaming, squads, timings, venue and ISL 2025-26 points table, right here

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Babovic nets a goal for Sporting Club Delhi. Photo: X/OfficialSCDelhi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • SC Delhi go up against Punjab FC in today's second ISL fixture

  • They come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Mohammedan

  • Punjab FC are mid-table in the ISL standings

In today's second Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 fixture, Sporting Club Delhi look to return to winning ways when they take on Punjab FC at the JLN Stadium.

Delhi drew their last fixture 2-2 against the ISL strugglers, Mohammedan SC. The capital side twice took the lead through a brace from Matija Babovic but ended up sharing the spoils with the basement club.

Currently 10th with nine points from nine matches, Sporting Club Delhi can climb as high as eighth with a victory tonight. If they manage to beat Punjab FC, they would accumulate 12 points, strengthening their mid-table position, provided other results go their way.

As for Punjab FC, they travel to take on Delhi, hoping to consolidate their top-half status following a clinical 3-0 victory over Inter Kashi. Currently sitting seventh with 14 points from eight matches, a win would take the Shers to 17 points, significantly boosting their League Shield ambitions.

ISL 2025-26 Points Table

PosTeamPldWDLGFGAGDPts
1Jamshedpur11632159621
2Mohun Bagan96211961320
3Goa11542138519
4Mumbai City10541107319
5East Bengal95312581718
6Bengaluru104421410416
7Punjab8422148614
8Inter Kashi9324812?411
9Kerala Blasters113261015?511
10Sporting Club Delhi92341113?29
11Chennaiyin10235714?79
12NorthEast United10145718?117
13Odisha9135917?86
14Mohammedan SC10037623?173

SC Delhi Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch?

SC Delhi vs Punjab FC kick-off is scheduled for 7:30PM IST. The match will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.

In today's earlier match, Inter Kashi FC are up against NorthEast United FC in the ISL 2025-26.

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SC Delhi Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26: Squads

Sporting Club Delhi:

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Vishal Yadav, Nora Fernandes

Defenders: Mohammed Rafi, Alex Saji, Lamgoulen Hangshing, Clarence Fernandes, Yanglem Sanatomba Singh, Rafael Ribeiro, Manoj Mohammed, Ashutosh Mehta

Midfielders: Ayush Adhikari, Ramhlunchhunga, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mohammed Azhar, Ebenezer Amoh, Abdul Halik Hudu

Forwards: Alan Saji, Joseph Sunny, Augustine Lalrochana, Devendra Murgaonkar, Yohann Victor Britto, Mohammed Aimen, Matija Babović, Sourav K

Punjab FC:

Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Muheet Shabir, Ayush Deshwal

Defenders: Bijoy Varghese, Muhammed Uvais Moyikkal, Pramveer Singh, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Pablo Renan Dos Santos, Likmabam Rakesh Meitei, Nongmaikapam Suresh Meitei, Leon Augustine, Thoungamba Singh Usham

Midfielders: Dani Ramirez, Samir Zeljkovic, Vinit Rai, Princeton Rebello, Ricky John Shabong, Manglenthang Kipgen, Naravi Nikhil Jayantha Prabhu, Singamayum Shami

Forwards: Nsungusi Jnr Effiong, Bede Amarachi Osuji, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Muhammad Suhail F, Bikash Singh Sagolsem, Vishal Yadav, Ranjeet Singh Pandre

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