SC Delhi Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Today's Indian Super League Match?

Summary of this article
SC Delhi go up against Punjab FC in today's second ISL fixture
They come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Mohammedan
Punjab FC are mid-table in the ISL standings
In today's second Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 fixture, Sporting Club Delhi look to return to winning ways when they take on Punjab FC at the JLN Stadium.
Delhi drew their last fixture 2-2 against the ISL strugglers, Mohammedan SC. The capital side twice took the lead through a brace from Matija Babovic but ended up sharing the spoils with the basement club.
Currently 10th with nine points from nine matches, Sporting Club Delhi can climb as high as eighth with a victory tonight. If they manage to beat Punjab FC, they would accumulate 12 points, strengthening their mid-table position, provided other results go their way.
As for Punjab FC, they travel to take on Delhi, hoping to consolidate their top-half status following a clinical 3-0 victory over Inter Kashi. Currently sitting seventh with 14 points from eight matches, a win would take the Shers to 17 points, significantly boosting their League Shield ambitions.
ISL 2025-26 Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Jamshedpur
|11
|6
|3
|2
|15
|9
|6
|21
|2
|Mohun Bagan
|9
|6
|2
|1
|19
|6
|13
|20
|3
|Goa
|11
|5
|4
|2
|13
|8
|5
|19
|4
|Mumbai City
|10
|5
|4
|1
|10
|7
|3
|19
|5
|East Bengal
|9
|5
|3
|1
|25
|8
|17
|18
|6
|Bengaluru
|10
|4
|4
|2
|14
|10
|4
|16
|7
|Punjab
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14
|8
|6
|14
|8
|Inter Kashi
|9
|3
|2
|4
|8
|12
|?4
|11
|9
|Kerala Blasters
|11
|3
|2
|6
|10
|15
|?5
|11
|10
|Sporting Club Delhi
|9
|2
|3
|4
|11
|13
|?2
|9
|11
|Chennaiyin
|10
|2
|3
|5
|7
|14
|?7
|9
|12
|NorthEast United
|10
|1
|4
|5
|7
|18
|?11
|7
|13
|Odisha
|9
|1
|3
|5
|9
|17
|?8
|6
|14
|Mohammedan SC
|10
|0
|3
|7
|6
|23
|?17
|3
SC Delhi Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When, Where To Watch?
SC Delhi vs Punjab FC kick-off is scheduled for 7:30PM IST. The match will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.
SC Delhi Vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025-26: Squads
Sporting Club Delhi:
Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Vishal Yadav, Nora Fernandes
Defenders: Mohammed Rafi, Alex Saji, Lamgoulen Hangshing, Clarence Fernandes, Yanglem Sanatomba Singh, Rafael Ribeiro, Manoj Mohammed, Ashutosh Mehta
Midfielders: Ayush Adhikari, Ramhlunchhunga, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mohammed Azhar, Ebenezer Amoh, Abdul Halik Hudu
Forwards: Alan Saji, Joseph Sunny, Augustine Lalrochana, Devendra Murgaonkar, Yohann Victor Britto, Mohammed Aimen, Matija Babović, Sourav K
Punjab FC:
Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Muheet Shabir, Ayush Deshwal
Defenders: Bijoy Varghese, Muhammed Uvais Moyikkal, Pramveer Singh, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Pablo Renan Dos Santos, Likmabam Rakesh Meitei, Nongmaikapam Suresh Meitei, Leon Augustine, Thoungamba Singh Usham
Midfielders: Dani Ramirez, Samir Zeljkovic, Vinit Rai, Princeton Rebello, Ricky John Shabong, Manglenthang Kipgen, Naravi Nikhil Jayantha Prabhu, Singamayum Shami
Forwards: Nsungusi Jnr Effiong, Bede Amarachi Osuji, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Muhammad Suhail F, Bikash Singh Sagolsem, Vishal Yadav, Ranjeet Singh Pandre