Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming, ISL 2025-26: Preview, When And Where To Watch Today’s Match

Summary of this article
Punjab FC face Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on May 6 in ISL 2025-26
Punjab are chasing a top-four spot, while Chennaiyin sit 12th with nine points
Find out when and where to watch the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC match live on TV and online
Punjab FC will look to return to winning ways in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 when they host Chennaiyin FC in a Round 12 fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
The Shers were held to a goalless draw away to Sporting Club Delhi on May 2. While Punjab’s defence performed admirably on the night, their attack was toothless – something that will need to improve if they want to keep their top-four hopes alive.
Chennaiyin, meanwhile, are on a two-game winless run, losing their last outing 4-1 to Jamshedpur FC. The Marina Machans have had a disappointing season so far. They sit 12th with nine points and will look to secure a positive ending to an otherwise forgettable campaign.
Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head Record
In their previous four ISL matchups, Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC have secured two wins each. The last time they met was on February 15, 2025, when Chennaiyin won 2-1.
Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|GD
|Pts
|1
|East Bengal FC
|10
|6
|3
|1
|+18
|21
|2
|Jamshedpur FC
|11
|6
|3
|2
|+6
|21
|3
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|9
|6
|2
|1
|+13
|20
|4
|FC Goa
|11
|5
|4
|2
|+5
|19
|5
|Mumbai City FC
|11
|5
|4
|2
|+2
|19
|6
|Bengaluru FC
|11
|4
|5
|2
|+4
|17
|7
|Punjab FC
|9
|4
|3
|2
|+6
|15
|8
|Inter Kashi
|10
|3
|2
|5
|-5
|11
|9
|Kerala Blasters FC
|11
|3
|2
|6
|-5
|11
|10
|Sporting Club Delhi
|10
|2
|4
|4
|-2
|10
|11
|NorthEast United FC
|11
|2
|4
|5
|-10
|10
|12
|Chennaiyin FC
|10
|2
|3
|5
|-7
|9
|13
|Odisha FC
|10
|1
|4
|5
|-8
|7
|14
|Mohammedan SC
|10
|0
|3
|7
|-17
|3
Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2025-26 match being played?
The Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2025-26 match live online?
The Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
Where to watch the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2025-26 match live on TV?
The Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.