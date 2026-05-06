Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming, ISL 2025-26: Preview, When And Where To Watch Today’s Match

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2025-26: Know all about the PFC vs CFC, ISL 2025-26 Round 12 fixture, including preview, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming Indian Super League 2025-26 round 12 preview
Punjab FC's Khaiminthang Lhungdim in action during the Indian Super League match against SC Delhi on May 2, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Punjab FC face Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on May 6 in ISL 2025-26

  • Punjab are chasing a top-four spot, while Chennaiyin sit 12th with nine points

  • Find out when and where to watch the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC match live on TV and online

Punjab FC will look to return to winning ways in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 when they host Chennaiyin FC in a Round 12 fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The Shers were held to a goalless draw away to Sporting Club Delhi on May 2. While Punjab’s defence performed admirably on the night, their attack was toothless – something that will need to improve if they want to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Chennaiyin, meanwhile, are on a two-game winless run, losing their last outing 4-1 to Jamshedpur FC. The Marina Machans have had a disappointing season so far. They sit 12th with nine points and will look to secure a positive ending to an otherwise forgettable campaign.

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head Record

In their previous four ISL matchups, Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC have secured two wins each. The last time they met was on February 15, 2025, when Chennaiyin won 2-1.

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Points Table

PosTeamPldWinDrawLossGDPts
1East Bengal FC10631+1821
2Jamshedpur FC11632+621
3Mohun Bagan Super Giant9621+1320
4FC Goa11542+519
5Mumbai City FC11542+219
6Bengaluru FC11452+417
7Punjab FC9432+615
8Inter Kashi10325-511
9Kerala Blasters FC11326-511
10Sporting Club Delhi10244-210
11NorthEast United FC11245-1010
12Chennaiyin FC10235-79
13Odisha FC10145-87
14Mohammedan SC10037-173

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2025-26 match being played?

A

The Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

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Q

Where to watch the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2025-26 match live online?

A

The Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2025-26 match live on TV?

A

The Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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