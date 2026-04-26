Jamshedpur FC 4-1 Chennaiyin FC, ISL: Red Miners Return To Winning Ways With Dominant Victory Against Marina Machans

Mohammad Sanan's brace, Raphael Messi Bouli and Nikola Stojanovic's goals help Jamshedpur FC secure three points against Chennaiyin FC at home

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jamshedpur-fc vs chennaiyin fc indian super league 2025-26 match report
Jamshedpur FC footballers in action against Chennaiyin FC players in ISL 2025-26. Photo: IndSuperLeague/X
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Summary of this article

  • Jamshedpur FC secured a 4-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC in ISL 2025-26

  • With the win Jamshedpur FC moved to the fourth place in the points table

  • Mohammad Sanan scored a brace in the match

Jamshedpur FC produced a commanding performance to defeat Chennaiyin FC 4-1 in their Indian Super League match here at Jamshedpur Saturday.

A brace by Sanan Mohammed (7th and 58th), along with goals from Raphael Messi Bouli (27th) and Nikola Stojanović (78th), secured three points for the hosts after five matches. They climb to fourth in the standings with 18 points, while Chennaiyin FC remain 10th with nine points.

The Men of Steel set the tone early, combining attacking intent with high pressing, while Chennaiyin FC struggled to cope with the intensity despite creating a few chances of their own. Jamshedpur’s clinical finishing ultimately proved the difference in a contest where they capitalised on key moments.

The hosts made a bright start, with Stojanovic and Madih Talal testing the Chennaiyin defence inside the opening minute. Chennaiyin nearly responded immediately, but Irfan Yadwad’s close-range header was brilliantly saved by Jamshedpur keeper Albino Gomes.

Jamshedpur took the lead in the seventh minute through Sanan. A well-worked move down the right saw Rosenberg Gabriel deliver a low cross into the box. While Messi Bouli failed to connect, the ball fell to Sanan’s foot, who fired home from close range to give the hosts an early advantage.

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The momentum stayed with Jamshedpur, who continued to press forward and create chances through Talal and Stojanović, both of whom came close from distance. Chennaiyin, however, remained a threat on the break and were unlucky not to equalise when Yadwad struck the post following a neat pass from Mandar Dessai.

Jamshedpur doubled their lead in the 27th minute. Nikhil Barla floated in an inviting cross from the left, and Messi Bouli rose highest to head the ball into the top corner, making it 2-0. The hosts continued to dominate proceedings, creating multiple opportunities before the break, but were unable to extend their lead further.

Chennaiyin attempted to respond after the restart and saw more of the ball in the early stages of the second half, but struggled to break down a disciplined Jamshedpur defence, with Gomes producing another sharp save to deny Daniel Chima.

Jamshedpur struck again in the 58th minute to effectively seal the contest. Following a quick transition from a goal kick, Sanan found space behind the Chennaiyin defence, rounded the goalkeeper and calmly slotted home his second of the night to make it 3-0.

Chennaiyin pulled one back in the 68th minute through Prakadeswaran S, who cut inside from the right and curled a fine effort into the top corner, offering the visitors a glimmer of hope.

However, Jamshedpur restored their three-goal cushion ten minutes later. A well-worked move involving Rosenberg Gabriel and Rei Tachikawa saw the ball worked across to Stojanović, who finished clinically from close range to make it 4-1.

Both sides continued to push forward in the closing stages, but neither could add to the scoreline as Jamshedpur comfortably saw out the match.

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