Chennaiyin Vs Bengaluru LIVE Score, ISL: Blues Eye Top‑Four Finish In Chennai Finale

Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru Live Score, ISL 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the CFC vs BFC Indian Super League Round 13 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on May 16, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC live score Indian Super League 2025-26 round 13
Bengaluru FC players in action during their Indian Super League match against Jamshedpur FC on May 9, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 fixture between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, May 16, 2026. Chennaiyin are down in 13th place with nine points, with Clifford Miranda’s side losing three consecutive matches. However, their top-flight status is secure after Mohammedan SC confirmed their own relegation yesterday with a rain-delayed 4-0 loss to Mumbai City FC. Bengaluru, meanwhile, are in fifth place with 20 points after a 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC. A win tonight will take them provisionally to the top spot in the table. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru football match right here.
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Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Chennaiyin’s match against Bengaluru at JLN Stadium, Chennai. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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