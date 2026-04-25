Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL: Men Of Steel Seek Reset Against Struggling Marina Machans
Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin Live Updates, Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 10: The teams are placed sixth and 10th, respectively in the standings. Follow the live football score of the ISL match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex
Jamshedpur FC players train ahead of their Indian Super League encounter with Chennaiyin FC. Photo: ISL
Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin Live, Indian Super League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the round 10 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26, between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Saturday (April 25). Having lost 0-2 to Kerala Blasters away in their previous encounter, the Men of Steel eye a reset at home. They face the Marina Machans, lying 10th in the standings with 9 points. Jamshedpur, on the other hand, could climb to 18 points with a win tonight. Follow the live football score and updates of the ISL match.
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Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL: Hello All!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Super League round 10 face-off between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC. Watch this space for live updates from the JRD Tata Sports Complex.