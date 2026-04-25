Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL: Men Of Steel Seek Reset Against Struggling Marina Machans

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin Live Updates, Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 10: The teams are placed sixth and 10th, respectively in the standings. Follow the live football score of the ISL match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex

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Bhuvan Gupta
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Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin Live Score Indian Super League 2025-26 round 10 Updates highlights
Jamshedpur FC players train ahead of their Indian Super League encounter with Chennaiyin FC. Photo: ISL
Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin Live, Indian Super League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the round 10 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26, between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Saturday (April 25). Having lost 0-2 to Kerala Blasters away in their previous encounter, the Men of Steel eye a reset at home. They face the Marina Machans, lying 10th in the standings with 9 points. Jamshedpur, on the other hand, could climb to 18 points with a win tonight. Follow the live football score and updates of the ISL match.
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Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL: Hello All!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Super League round 10 face-off between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC. Watch this space for live updates from the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

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