Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin Live Score, ISL: Men Of Steel Seek Reset Against Struggling Marina Machans

Jamshedpur FC players train ahead of their Indian Super League encounter with Chennaiyin FC. Photo: ISL

Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin Live, Indian Super League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the round 10 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26, between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Saturday (April 25). Having lost 0-2 to Kerala Blasters away in their previous encounter, the Men of Steel eye a reset at home. They face the Marina Machans, lying 10th in the standings with 9 points. Jamshedpur, on the other hand, could climb to 18 points with a win tonight. Follow the live football score and updates of the ISL match.

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