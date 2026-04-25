Lungi Ngidi Suffers Head Injury In IPL, South African Cricketer Carried Off In Ambulance

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2026: Lungi Ngidi suffered a head injury while fielding and was carried off in an ambulance after a lengthy medical treatment, forcing a concussion substitute into play

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Lungi Ngidi Injury Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Match 35
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi is carried on a stretcher after he was injured during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi hit the back of his head on the ground while attempting a catch during DC vs PBKS

  • The incident occurred in the third over when PBKS opener Priyansh Arya miscued an Axar Patel delivery

  • Medical staff rushed to the field, and Ngidi was taken off in an ambulance as play paused for a lengthy stoppage

Lungi Ngidi suffered a head injury during the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match 35 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (April 25).

The South African fast bowler hit the back of his head on the ground while going for a catch early in Delhi's defence of 264/2.

In the third of over of the chase, PBKS opener Priyansh Arya miscued an Axar Patel delivery, and at mid-off, Ngidi misjudged the flight of the ball and tumbled backwards, with his head bouncing after hitting the ground.

Lungi Ngidi Injury Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Match 35
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi writhes in pain on the ground after attempting to take a catch during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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As concerned teammates rushed to his side, medical staff arrived, and the 30-year-old from Durban was eventually carried off in an ambulance.

PBKS were 43/0 in 2.3 overs, and the play resumed after a lengthy stoppage due to the medical emergency, with Dushmantha Chameera coming in as a concussion substitute for the injured player. The Sri Lankan bowler came off the field, with Vipraj Nigam coming on as a substitute.

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