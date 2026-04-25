Lungi Ngidi Suffers Head Injury In IPL, South African Cricketer Carried Off In Ambulance

Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi is carried on a stretcher after he was injured during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi is carried on a stretcher after he was injured during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup