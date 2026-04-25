Lungi Ngidi Suffers Head Injury In IPL, South African Cricketer Carried Off In Ambulance

Summary of this article
South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi hit the back of his head on the ground while attempting a catch during DC vs PBKS
The incident occurred in the third over when PBKS opener Priyansh Arya miscued an Axar Patel delivery
Medical staff rushed to the field, and Ngidi was taken off in an ambulance as play paused for a lengthy stoppage
Lungi Ngidi suffered a head injury during the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match 35 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (April 25).
The South African fast bowler hit the back of his head on the ground while going for a catch early in Delhi's defence of 264/2.
In the third of over of the chase, PBKS opener Priyansh Arya miscued an Axar Patel delivery, and at mid-off, Ngidi misjudged the flight of the ball and tumbled backwards, with his head bouncing after hitting the ground.
As concerned teammates rushed to his side, medical staff arrived, and the 30-year-old from Durban was eventually carried off in an ambulance.
PBKS were 43/0 in 2.3 overs, and the play resumed after a lengthy stoppage due to the medical emergency, with Dushmantha Chameera coming in as a concussion substitute for the injured player. The Sri Lankan bowler came off the field, with Vipraj Nigam coming on as a substitute.