DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Lungi Ngidi Suffers Head Injury, Taken To Hospital
Play was stopped during the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2026 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (April 25) due to a medical emergency. While fielding, Lungi Ngidi took a bad fall, landing heavily on the back of his head. The Delhi Capitals fast bowler from South Africa was carried off in an ambulance. Batting first, Delhi posted a season high 264/2 with KL Rahul scoring 152 off 67. The opener was involved in a 220-run second-wicket stand with Nitish Rana (91 off 44).
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