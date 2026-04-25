DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Lungi Ngidi Suffers Head Injury, Taken To Hospital

Play was stopped during the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2026 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (April 25) due to a medical emergency. While fielding, Lungi Ngidi took a bad fall, landing heavily on the back of his head. The Delhi Capitals fast bowler from South Africa was carried off in an ambulance. Batting first, Delhi posted a season high 264/2 with KL Rahul scoring 152 off 67. The opener was involved in a 220-run second-wicket stand with Nitish Rana (91 off 44).

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DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 35 photos-Lungi Ngidi injury update
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi is carried on a stretcher after he was injured during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 35 photos-ngidi indury
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi being taken by an ambulance after facing an injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 35 photos-Lungi Ngidi
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi being attended to after facing an injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 35 photos-Physios attend to ngidi
Physios attend to Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi after he got injured while attempting a catch in the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 35 photos-Lungi Ngidi injury
A physio attends to Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi as he lies on the ground after he getting injured during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 35 photos-Lungi Ngidi injury
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi reacts to an injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 35 photos-Lungi Ngidi injury
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi writhes in pain on the ground after attempting to take a catch during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 35 photos-Lungi Ngidi
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi loses his balance while attempting to take a catch during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 35 photos-Ngidi injury
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi loses his balance while attempting to take a catch during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 35 photos-Delhi Capitals Lungi Ngidi injury
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi loses his balance while attempting a catch in the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 35 photos-KL Rahul
Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 35 photos-Nitish Rana celebrates his fifty runs
Delhi Capitals' Nitish Rana celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 35 photos-KL Rahul
Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul, left, and Pathum Nissanka run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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