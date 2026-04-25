DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Latest Update On Lungi Ngidi's Heady Injury Against Punjab; South African To Be Discharged Shortly

The 30-year-old was taken off the ground in an ambulance, immediately after banging his head into the ground. That really had looked very nasty and the expression of his teammates described the whole situation

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Outlook Sports Desk
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DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match 35 photos-Lungi Ngidi injury
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi reacts to an injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lungi Ngidi to be discharged soon from the Hospital

  • He had landed head first while trying to complete a catch

  • Latest update available

A huge update has come across on the head injury of Delhi Capitals' South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, who landed head first on the ground while attempting to take a catch in match number 35 of the 2026 Indian Premier League season against the Punjab Kings.

The North Indian franchise took to their social media handles and confirmed that Lungi Ngidi is now stable and that he will be discharged from the hospital shortly.

Ngidi underwent medical examination and as it appears, the South African seamer is out of danger. The 30-year-old was taken off the ground in an ambulance, immediately after banging his head into the ground. That really had looked very nasty and the expression of his teammates described the whole situation.

Ngidi was rushed to Max Hospital in Pusa Road for medical examination and treatment.

Nearly 3 hours after Lungi Ngidi was stretched off, the IPL officials stated that the right-arm pacer complained of headache and neck pain, but he is currently in a stable state.

"Lungi Ngidi of Delhi Capitals hit his head on the ground while attempting to take a catch during his team’s match against Punjab Kings. He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance as he complained of a headache and neck pain." - IPL wrote on X.

Leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam was sent into the field as a concussion substitute.

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How Lungi Ngidi Hurt Himself?

Ngidi was trying to pouch a mishit from Punjab opener Priyansh Arya off Axar Patel on the third ball of the second over, but he grossly misjudged the travel path of the ball, which went past his outstretched right hand while he was airborne.

As a result, the Proteas player landed on his back and the back side of his head collided with the Arun Jaitley Stadium surface, leaving him in considerable pain.

Ngidi was also seen responding to the support staff as other Proteas players Tristan Stubbs and David Miller, along with Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting and DC head coach Hemang Badani, came to check on him.

While his recovery is indeed a good news for the franchise, DC eventually lost the contest in an absolute one-sided affair.

Punjab Complete The Most Successful T20 Run-Chase

Punjab Kings scripted history by completing the highest successful run chase in T20 history, hunting down a monumental 265 to defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets.

Earlier, KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 152, the highest score by an Indian in IPL history, which helped DC to 264/2.

However, Punjab’s response was fearless. Prabhsimran Singh ignited the chase with a 26-ball 76, while skipper Shreyas Iyer finished the job with a clinical 71 off 36 balls. PBKS reached the target with 7 balls to spare, remaining the only unbeaten side in IPL 2026.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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