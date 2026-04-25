DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Latest Update On Lungi Ngidi's Heady Injury Against Punjab; South African To Be Discharged Shortly

Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi reacts to an injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi reacts to an injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia