DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Is Lungi Ngidi Playing Today In Delhi?

Lungi Ngidi had suffered a head injury during Delhi Capitals' face-off with Punjab Kings. The South African fast bowler hit the back of his head on the ground while going for a catch and had to be rushed to a hospital

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Is Lungi Ngidi Playing Today In Delhi?
Lungi Ngidi bowls during the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lungi Ngidi not playing DC vs RCB, IPL 2026 match

  • South African fast bowler had suffered a head injury in Capitals' previous game

  • Ngidi discharged from hospital, but not fit to play yet

Lungi Ngidi expectedly did not feature in the Delhi Capitals (DC) line-up for match 39 of Indian Premier League 2026 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday (April 27).

ALSO READ: DC Vs RCB Live Score

Ngidi had suffered a head injury during DC's Saturday face-off with Punjab Kings. The South African fast bowler hit the back of his head on the ground while going for a catch early in Delhi's defence of a 264-run total.

He was rushed to Max Hospital in Pusa Road for medical examination and treatment, and later discharged. The seamer is back in the team hotel, but understandably not yet fit enough to resume playing.

As for Monday's match, Royal Challengers skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first. His opposite number Axar Patel said he would have fielded too. The Capitals included Kyle Jamieson, Dushmantha Chameera and Sahil Parakh in their playing XI, while RCB fielded an unchanged side.

DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Related Content
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins cheers bowler Sakib Hussain during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur, India, Saturday, April 25, 2026. - | Photo: AP
IPL Dispatch: Ngidi Suffers Scary Head Injury; Captain Cummins Takes Charge For SRH
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi reacts to an injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Latest Update On Lungi Ngidi's Heady Injury Against Punjab; South African To Be Discharged Shortly
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi is carried on a stretcher after he was injured during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Lungi Ngidi Suffers Head Injury, Taken To Hospital
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi is carried on a stretcher after he was injured during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 25, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Lungi Ngidi Suffers Head Injury In IPL, South African Cricketer Carried Off In Ambulance
Related Content

Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Kyle Jamieson

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Auqib Nabi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, T Vijay, Abishek Porel

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Krunal Sends Back Jamieson As Procession Continues | Delhi Capitals 63/8 (12.4)

  2. IPL Dispatch: Obstructing Field Dismissal Sparks Controversy; Rathour Shares Update On Sooryavanshi's Injury

  3. LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine Steal The Show As Kolkata Knight Riders Win Super Over Thriller

  4. Raghuvanshi And His Intent: IPL 2026 Witnesses First 'Obstructing The Field' Dismissal - Watch And You Be The Judge

  5. PSL 2026: Fans To Be Allowed To Attend The Pakistan Super League Final on May 3

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. India Vs China LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: Preview, Qualification Scenario – All You Need To Know

  4. Thomas Cup 2026 Finals: India Complete 5-0 Sweep Of Australia, Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya Register Wins

  5. PV Sindhu Begins Her Journey In Global Badminton Governance As BWF Council Member

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 26, 2026

  2. Banned By Law: Why Manual Scavenging Still Persists In India

  3. Kejriwal, Tejashwi Join Trinamool’s Final Bengal Push

  4. 'Agli Baar, Raghu': A Promise I Could Not Keep

  5. Raghu Rai: The Photographer Who Belonged to the Frame

Entertainment News

  1. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  2. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  3. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  4. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  5. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Iran FM Araghchi Heads To Russia After Pakistan Talks

  2. Islamabad, Rawalpindi Ease Security Restrictions After US-Iran Talks Stall

  3. Mali’s Defence Minister Killed In Coordinated Attacks

  4. Israel Orders $200M In Aerial Munitions, Prepares For 'Intense Security Decade'

  5. Why Pussy Riot Is Challenging Russia’s Return To Venice Biennale 2026

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Tops Orange Cap List; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race

  2. Banned By Law: Why Manual Scavenging Still Persists In India

  3. Mohini Ekadashi Remedies: How Fasting Impacts Your Karma & Planets

  4. Iran FM Araghchi Heads To Russia After Pakistan Talks

  5. Delhi Cop Fires At Delivery Agent, Kills Him, Strikes Another Man

  6. Ajit Doval Meets UAE President, Discusses Strategic Ties And Region

  7. TMC and BJP Workers Clash in West Bengal’s Bhatpara, Heavy Security Deployed

  8. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio