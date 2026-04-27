DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Is Lungi Ngidi Playing Today In Delhi?

Summary of this article
Lungi Ngidi not playing DC vs RCB, IPL 2026 match
South African fast bowler had suffered a head injury in Capitals' previous game
Ngidi discharged from hospital, but not fit to play yet
Lungi Ngidi expectedly did not feature in the Delhi Capitals (DC) line-up for match 39 of Indian Premier League 2026 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday (April 27).
Ngidi had suffered a head injury during DC's Saturday face-off with Punjab Kings. The South African fast bowler hit the back of his head on the ground while going for a catch early in Delhi's defence of a 264-run total.
He was rushed to Max Hospital in Pusa Road for medical examination and treatment, and later discharged. The seamer is back in the team hotel, but understandably not yet fit enough to resume playing.
As for Monday's match, Royal Challengers skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first. His opposite number Axar Patel said he would have fielded too. The Capitals included Kyle Jamieson, Dushmantha Chameera and Sahil Parakh in their playing XI, while RCB fielded an unchanged side.
DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Kyle Jamieson
Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Auqib Nabi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, T Vijay, Abishek Porel
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer