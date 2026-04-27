DC Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Stage Set For Virat Kohli's 'Homecoming'; KL Rahul In Focus For Capitals

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. Photo: AP

DC Vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 39th match of Indian Premier League 2026, between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday (April 27). The Royal Challengers are sitting pretty in the second spot with five wins from seven games, while Delhi are lying seventh with three victories and four losses. The hosts would seek a defining contribution from KL Rahul, who has a fantastic record against RCB. As for Bengaluru, all eyes will again be on Virat Kohli, who is making a 'homecoming' of sorts. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IPL 2026 match.

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