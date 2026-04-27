DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Weather and Likely XIs For Today's Clash

Summary of this article
DC defeated RCB by six wickets earlier this season
According to Google, RCB have 55% chance of winning today's match
Check lilely playing XIs for both teams
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to clash in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with both teams at very different stages of their campaign.
RCB have been one of the standout sides this season, sitting in the top three with five wins from seven matches, while DC find themselves in the middle of the table with just three wins so far, making this a crucial game for their playoff hopes.
RCB’s success has largely come from their consistent batting unit. Virat Kohli has been in excellent touch with over 300 runs in the season, while Rajat Patidar has provided explosive support in the middle order.
Their bowling attack has also stepped up in key moments, helping them maintain a strong net run rate. With momentum on their side, RCB will look to tighten their grip on a top-two finish.
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have struggled for consistency. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, including chasing down 176 against RCB earlier this season, they have failed to string together wins.
Their bowling has been a concern, especially in defending totals, and that’s something they must address against an in-form RCB lineup. However, playing at home in Delhi could give them a slight advantage on a batting-friendly surface. But the home team recently suffered a huge blow, as their star pacer Lungi Ngidi injured himself badly during the DC vs PBKS game and is likely to miss few match in the tournament.
Historically, RCB hold the edge in this rivalry, winning 20 out of 34 matches, although recent encounters have been more competitive. With playoff spots starting to take shape, this game could have a major impact on the standings, especially for DC, who are in desperate need of points.
DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Based on current form and squad balance, RCB head into the contest as slight favourites. The Google win predictor gives RCB a 55% chance, while Delhi Capitals stand at 45%. With stronger momentum and a more settled lineup, RCB hold the edge, but DC’s home conditions and previous win this season suggest this could still turn into a closely fought contest.
DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Likely XIs
Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan
Impact Player: Auqib Nabi
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salim Dar, Josh Hazlewood
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma
Who will win in today's match between DC and RCB?
According to Goole, RCB have 55% chance of winning against DC today.