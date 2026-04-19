RCB Vs DC, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 26 – Check Result

Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs in action as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rasikh Salam watches during the IPL 2026 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru. AP Photo

Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs in action as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rasikh Salam watches during the IPL 2026 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru. AP Photo