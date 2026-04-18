RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: KL Rahul c Virat Kohli b Krunal Pandya - Watch Viral Moment

Summary of this article
Virat Kohli takes a brilliant running catch to dismiss Virat Kohli in Bengaluru
KL Rahul smashed 57 runs in 38 balls
Virat Kohli scored 19 off 13 balls against DC
If not with the bat then Virat Kohli will make a difference with the field as you can't keep this man out of the match for a long time.
In the match against Delhi Capitals, when KL Rahul was batting magnificently, it looked like the match is going away from them but then Kohli pulled off a stunning running catch at the long-off boundary to dismiss Rahul for 57 off 34 balls.
While chasing a target of 176 runs, the Delhi Capitals lost the wicket of Pathum Nissanka in the first over, who was trapped in front of the wickets by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
DC's top-order woes continued, and in no time, they were left reeling 18/3 in the third over. However, KL Rahul had some other plans as he took the attack to the opposition with some magnificent shots and kept DC in the chase.
KL Rahul hit six fours and two sixes during the 54-run innings before falling to Krunal Pandya.
fter being invited to bat first, RCB got off to a strong start with Virat Kohli and Phil Salt forging an opening stand of 52 runs in 5.2 overs.
Phil Salt smashed a 38-ball 63 to take RCB to a strong position mid-way but DC bowlers made an excellent comeback in the game, giving just 29 runs in the last five overs, to restrict RCB at 175/8 in 20 overs. Lungi Ngidi, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets each with the ball for DC.