RCB Vs KKR, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 57 – Check Result

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, reacts as his batting partner Jitesh Sharma llooks on after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur, India, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, reacts as his batting partner Jitesh Sharma llooks on after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur, India, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya