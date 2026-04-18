RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 26 At Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 18, 2026. DC have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in a great run of form and they are well on their way to defend their title. RCB have won four out of the five matches they have played so far and defeated Lucknow Super Giants in their previous game. Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been leading their bowling with handy contributions from Krunal Pandya and Rasikh Salam. Rajat Patidar is performing from the front with his exceptional hitting form. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have lost a bit of steam by losing their last two matches. While the players have performed well, they haven't been able to close down games. Captain Axar Patel will look at KL Rahul, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi and Kuldeep Yadav to turn the fortunes for them against RCB.

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IPL 2026 RCB vs DC match 26 photos-Rajat Patidar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, left, and Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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IPL 2026 RCB vs DC match 26 photos-Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during a practice session before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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IPL 2026 RCB vs DC match 26 photos-Devdutt Padikkal
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal during a practice session before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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IPL 2026 RCB vs DC match 26 photos-Auqib Nabi
Delhi Capitals' Auqib Nabi bowls a delivery as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt watches during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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IPL 2026 RCB vs DC match 26 photos-Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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