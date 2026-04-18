RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 26 At Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 18, 2026. DC have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in a great run of form and they are well on their way to defend their title. RCB have won four out of the five matches they have played so far and defeated Lucknow Super Giants in their previous game. Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been leading their bowling with handy contributions from Krunal Pandya and Rasikh Salam. Rajat Patidar is performing from the front with his exceptional hitting form. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have lost a bit of steam by losing their last two matches. While the players have performed well, they haven't been able to close down games. Captain Axar Patel will look at KL Rahul, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi and Kuldeep Yadav to turn the fortunes for them against RCB.
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