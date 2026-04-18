RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 26 At Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, left, and Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

1/4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during a practice session before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





2/4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal during a practice session before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





3/4 Delhi Capitals' Auqib Nabi bowls a delivery as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt watches during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





4/4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





