PM Modi's 'extreme moral cowardice' for standing as Israel's strongest supporter: Cong

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The Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of demonstrating "extreme moral cowardice" by standing out as Israel's strongest supporter, and said his stance is a "betrayal" of all that India stands for and is unacceptable to crores of Indians.

The Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of demonstrating
The Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of demonstrating "extreme moral cowardice" by standing out as Israel's strongest supporter Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • The Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of demonstrating "extreme moral cowardice" by standing out as Israel's strongest supporter.

  • His remarks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said at a conference in West Bank that Israel faced de-legitimisation all over the world except in India.

  • It is shameful and unacceptable to crores of Indians," Ramesh alleged in his post.

The Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of demonstrating "extreme moral cowardice" by standing out as Israel's strongest supporter, and said his stance is a "betrayal" of all that India stands for and is unacceptable to crores of Indians.

His remarks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said at a conference in West Bank that Israel faced de-legitimisation all over the world except in India.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Modi never condemned the targeted assassination of the Iranian head of state, never condemned the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza and maintained total silence on the forced dispossession and displacement of lakhs of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

"Mr. Modi has stood out as Mr. Netanyahu's strongest supporter. Israel is embedded in the Modani conglomerate. He has been demonstrating extreme moral cowardice and his stance is a betrayal of all that India stands for. It is shameful and unacceptable to crores of Indians," Ramesh alleged in his post.

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Congress leader Jairam Ramesh - PTI
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh - PTI
Congress Accuses Modi Of ‘Moral Cowardice’ Over Israel-Palestine Crisis

By Outlook News Desk

The Congress leader pointed out that Netanyahu stated that Israel faces de-legitimisation all over the world except in India.

"It would have been more accurate to say that of Prime Minister Modi's ecosystem and not in India as a whole," he said.

Ramesh claimed that Modi embraced Israel very warmly just two days before it launched the heavy aerial bombing of Iran alongside the USA on February 28, 2026.

"Mr. Modi never condemned the targeted assassination of the Iranian head of state and other top leaders. Mr. Modi has never condemned the ongoing Israeli genocide and devastation in Gaza nor has he publicly voiced his strong opposition to Israel's bombing of Lebanon," he claimed.

"Mr. Modi has maintained total silence on the forced dispossession and displacement of lakhs of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and on the manner in which civil rights of Palestinians living in Israel itself have been curbed," he said in his post.

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