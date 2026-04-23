Congress Accuses Modi Of ‘Moral Cowardice’ Over Israel-Palestine Crisis

The Congress has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent on Israel’s attacks in Gaza and Lebanon, accusing his government of excessive support for the Israeli regime and abandoning core Indian and human values.

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Outlook News Desk
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Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jairam Ramesh said Modi has ignored Israel’s actions in Gaza and the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank.

  • Congress claims no government has shown greater solidarity with Israel while betraying traditional Indian principles.

  • The party condemned Modi’s February visit to Israel, calling his statements on Palestinian support “cynical and hypocritical.”

The Congress, on Thursday, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “moral cowardice” for his silence on Israel’s ongoing attacks in Gaza and its heavy bombardment of Lebanon. The party claimed no government has shown greater support for the “murderous Israeli regime” than Modi’s.

Congress general secretary for communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the government has abandoned core human values as well as India’s traditional principles.

“The Prime Minister has remained silent on Israel’s continued genocide in Gaza and its severe bombing of Lebanon, as well as the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank,” Ramesh said on X.

He added, “No government has demonstrated such solidarity with the murderous Israeli regime while betraying human values and India’s long-standing positions.”

Last month, Congress accused Israel of advancing its vision of a “Greater Israel” amid the West Asia conflict, undermining the prospects of a Palestinian state, and criticised Modi for failing to speak out against West Bank actions.

The party also condemned Modi’s visit to Israel in February, while attacks on Gaza civilians continued, calling his government’s statements on support for Palestinians “cynical and hypocritical”.

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