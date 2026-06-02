CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Goes Live After Delay, Board Claims Cyberattack Attempts

CBSE's re-evaluation portal became operational on June 2 after missing its revised June 1 launch deadline; over 16,000 students completed submissions by 3 p.m.
The delayed launch follows criticism of the new On-Screen Marking system and technical glitches that affected students seeking access to their evaluated answer sheets.
After a day-long delay and amid allegations of cyberattacks, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said its re-evaluation portal was operational and had processed more than 16,000 student submissions by 3 p.m.
In a statement posted on X on Tuesday evening (June 2, 2026), the Board said its cybersecurity teams had detected multiple attempts to disrupt the platform as students logged in to apply for verification and re-evaluation of their examination results.
According to the CBSE, “thousands of students accessed” the portal during the day, while “malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks.”
“Most recent being a denial of service attack attempt causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of 2 minutes and more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access,” the post on X read.
The portal finally went live in the early hours of Tuesday after missing its revised June 1 launch deadline. On Monday, the Board had said the “verification and re-evaluation portal will go live soon”, but the platform remained inaccessible throughout the day.
Earlier on Tuesday, the CBSE announced that the portal was active and shared a video tutorial detailing the procedure for applying for verification and re-evaluation.
“Based on student feedback, we have further refined the platform, including extending session time limits to make the process more convenient and seamless. Our teams remain vigilant and responsive to ensure our dearest students are facilitated in all ways possible,” it added.
Despite the launch, several students reported difficulties accessing the system. Users responding to the Board's social media posts complained of login failures and other technical glitches.
The delay comes against the backdrop of widespread criticism of the CBSE's expanded On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, which was used to evaluate Class 12 board examinations this year.
The re-evaluation portal was initially scheduled to open on May 29 but was later postponed to June 1, with the Board saying additional time was needed to ensure a “transparent and glitch-free process”.
Technical problems had surfaced earlier when students sought access to scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets. Many reported broken webpages, payment gateway failures, and blurred or incomplete digital answer scripts.
To address the issues, the Ministry of Education enlisted experts from IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras to examine vulnerabilities and strengthen the platform's infrastructure.
Only students who have already obtained scanned digital copies of their evaluated answer books are eligible to apply for re-evaluation. The CBSE has said applicants must identify specific question numbers and explain how their responses conform to the official marking scheme but were assessed incorrectly.
More than 4 lakh students have applied to access their answer sheets this year, with a significant number raising concerns over lower-than-expected marks, particularly in Physics and Mathematics.
Following intervention by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Board has also assured students that re-evaluation fees will be refunded in full if their marks are increased after review.
(with inputs from The Hindu)