After CBSE 'Monitors' Issues Over OSM Portal, Hacker Says 'My Work Is Done'

A hacker has claimed that they were behind the technical issues on CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal and declared “my work is done” after the board began monitoring the system.
The Central Board of Secondary Education acknowledged technical glitches on the portal and stated that it is actively monitoring and strengthening the system.
The controversy has further delayed the re-evaluation process for Class 12 students, adding to widespread frustration over the 2026 board exam results.
Days after the CBSE postponed the launch of its Class 12 re-evaluation portal citing technical upgrades, a hacker has claimed responsibility for the disruptions, saying “my work is done” following the board’s decision to monitor the system.
The hacker, who has not been identified, reportedly made the statement on social media after the CBSE announced it was closely monitoring the OSM portal due to repeated technical issues. The development has added a new layer of intrigue to the ongoing controversy surrounding the board’s evaluation process.
The CBSE had earlier delayed the opening of the re-evaluation window from May 28 to June 1, stating that the portal was being strengthened to handle heavy traffic. However, students and parents have raised serious concerns over the repeated delays and lack of transparency.
The hacker’s claim has intensified demands for a thorough investigation into the functioning of the On-Screen Marking system. Many have questioned how a hacker could access or disrupt the official portal and why the board’s cybersecurity measures appear inadequate.
The CBSE is yet to issue any official statement on the hacker’s claim. Sources within the board said they are treating the matter seriously and have involved cybersecurity experts to secure the portal before its launch on June 1.
The entire episode has left lakhs of Class 12 students anxious as the delay in re-evaluation is affecting their college admissions and future plans. Education activists and opposition parties have criticised the CBSE for failing to ensure a smooth and transparent process.
This is the latest twist in the ongoing CBSE row that began with complaints of unusually low marks and alleged manual tampering in answer sheets. The board remains under intense pressure to resolve the crisis and restore students’ confidence.