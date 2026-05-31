Oklahoma City Vs San Antonio: Spurs Eliminate Champions Thunder, Reach First NBA Finals Since 2014

San Antonio Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin, left, Devin Vassell, second from left, Julian Champagnie, center, Dylan Harper, second from right, and Stephon Castle, right, celebrate after Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

1/9 San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama walks over to Spurs fans as he holds his MVP trophy as he celebrates after Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez





2/9 San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama celebrates after Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez





3/9 San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1), forward Julian Champagnie (30), guard Stephon Castle (5) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) react as time expires as the Spurs defeat the Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings





4/9 San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama celebrates a defensive stop against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez





5/9 Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) battles under the basket between San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) and forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half of Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings





6/9 San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) in the second half of Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings





7/9 San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell hangs on the rim after a dunk against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez





8/9 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) dribbles the ball as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) defends during the second half of Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez





9/9 San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) dribbles the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second half of Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez





