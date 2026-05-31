Oklahoma City Vs San Antonio: Spurs Eliminate Champions Thunder, Reach First NBA Finals Since 2014
Sparked by a brilliant Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs defeated defending champions the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in the winner-take-all Game 7 of the NBA 2026 Playoffs, Western Conference Finals, at Paycom Centre on Saturday. The 22-year-old Frenchman had 22 points and seven rebounds, even as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who himself had an inspired outing, threatened to flip the result. The two-time reigning MVP dropped 35 points, besides contributing with nine assists, four rebounds, and three steals. But the Oklahoma City night belonged to the young Spurs, who lined up Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie, etc. The showdown began with the visitors dominating the early proceedings, but the Thunder fought back before the Spurs took the final quarter (32-25, 24-28, 24-24, 31-26). Wembanyama was adjudged the series MVP. The Spurs, in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014, will take on the Eastern champions, the New York Knicks, starting June 3.
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