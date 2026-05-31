Oklahoma City Vs San Antonio: Spurs Eliminate Champions Thunder, Reach First NBA Finals Since 2014

Sparked by a brilliant Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs defeated defending champions the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in the winner-take-all Game 7 of the NBA 2026 Playoffs, Western Conference Finals, at Paycom Centre on Saturday. The 22-year-old Frenchman had 22 points and seven rebounds, even as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who himself had an inspired outing, threatened to flip the result. The two-time reigning MVP dropped 35 points, besides contributing with nine assists, four rebounds, and three steals. But the Oklahoma City night belonged to the young Spurs, who lined up Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie, etc. The showdown began with the visitors dominating the early proceedings, but the Thunder fought back before the Spurs took the final quarter (32-25, 24-28, 24-24, 31-26). Wembanyama was adjudged the series MVP. The Spurs, in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014, will take on the Eastern champions, the New York Knicks, starting June 3.

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NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin, left, Devin Vassell, second from left, Julian Champagnie, center, Dylan Harper, second from right, and Stephon Castle, right, celebrate after Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama walks over to Spurs fans as he holds his MVP trophy as he celebrates after Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama celebrates after Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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NBA Basketball Game: Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1), forward Julian Champagnie (30), guard Stephon Castle (5) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) react as time expires as the Spurs defeat the Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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NBA Basketball Game: San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama celebrates a defensive stop against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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NBA Basketball: Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs
Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) battles under the basket between San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) and forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half of Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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Western Conference Finals: Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) in the second half of Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
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NBA Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell hangs on the rim after a dunk against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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NBA Basketball Playoffs Series: Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) dribbles the ball as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) defends during the second half of Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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NBA Basketball Playoffs Series: San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder
San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) dribbles the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second half of Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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