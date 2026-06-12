Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Dies At 47

Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and one of the most prominent members of the Thai royal family, has died at the age of 47 after a prolonged illness that left her in a coma for nearly four years. The Bureau of the Royal Household announced that the princess passed away on June 11 at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, where she had been receiving treatment since December 2022.