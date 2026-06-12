Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Dies At 47

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest child of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, died at the age of 47 after spending nearly four years in a coma following a sudden collapse in 2022.
Widely known as "Princess Pa," she was one of Thailand's most respected royals, serving as a diplomat, legal expert, prosecutor, military officer and advocate for women's rights.
Her death is expected to intensify discussions around succession within Thailand's monarchy, one of the country's most sensitive political subjects.
Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and one of the most prominent members of the Thai royal family, has died at the age of 47 after a prolonged illness that left her in a coma for nearly four years. The Bureau of the Royal Household announced that the princess passed away on June 11 at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, where she had been receiving treatment since December 2022.
Her death marks a significant moment for Thailand, a Southeast Asian nation of more than 70 million people where the monarchy occupies a central place in national life. The Thai royal family remains one of the world's most influential constitutional monarchies, and developments within the royal household often carry political and social significance far beyond ceremonial affairs.
Born on December 7, 1978, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was the only child from King Vajiralongkorn's first marriage to Princess Soamsawali. Educated in Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States, she earned degrees in law and international relations before obtaining an advanced law degree from Cornell University. Her academic credentials earned her the reputation of being one of the most accomplished members of the royal family.
Often referred to as the "Lawyer Princess," Bajrakitiyabha built a distinguished career outside traditional royal duties. She worked in Thailand's Attorney General's Office, served as Thailand's ambassador to Austria and represented the country at international forums. In 2017, she was appointed a United Nations goodwill ambassador for the rule of law in Southeast Asia and became known for her advocacy on behalf of women prisoners and victims of domestic violence.
The princess's health crisis began in December 2022 when she collapsed while training her dogs in Nakhon Ratchasima province, northeastern Thailand. Palace statements later said she had suffered a severe heart-related condition that led to a loss of consciousness. Although she initially survived, her condition remained critical, and she never regained full consciousness. In recent weeks, complications including abdominal infections, cardiac arrhythmia and blood-clotting disorders caused a sharp deterioration in her health.
Beyond her public service, Bajrakitiyabha held an important position within the royal family's future. As the king's eldest child and one of the most respected royals in the country, she was frequently viewed by observers as a stabilising figure within the monarchy. Her death has renewed attention on questions surrounding succession, a highly sensitive subject in Thailand where public discussion of the royal family is often constrained by strict lèse-majesté laws.
The Royal Household has announced that the princess will lie in state at Bangkok's Grand Palace and will be accorded funeral rites with the highest royal honours. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul described her as "a pride of Thailand" and praised her lifelong commitment to justice, equality and public service. As the country enters a period of mourning, many Thais are remembering a princess who combined royal duty with professional achievement and humanitarian work.